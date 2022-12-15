FOOTBALL

Bulldogs promote Arnett

Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Ar-nett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. Leach, 61, died Monday night at a Jackson, Miss., hospital after falling gravely ill Sunday at his home in Starkville. Mississippi State has scheduled a memorial service to celebrate Leach on Tuesday at Humphrey Arena on campus. The event will be open to the public. Arnett was put in charge of the team by Mississippi State officials in Leach’s absence. With the early signing period a week away and the transfer portal active, Mississippi State was motivated to move quickly to put a new coach in place. The Bulldogs also play Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Vols’ WR to skip bowl

All-America wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will watch sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers play No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl from the sideline after announcing Wednesday he is leaving after his junior season for the NFL Draft. The Volunteers went 3-7 in 2020 in Hyatt’s freshman season and now are 10-2. Hyatt led the nation with 15 touchdown catches and led the SEC averaging 5.6 catches and 105.6 yards per game, finishing with 1,267 yards receiving. He is third nationally in total yards receiving and set the school record for TD catches in a season.

Clemson LB declares for draft

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is off to the NFL. Simpson, in his third season, announced his intentions to leave the Tigers in a social media post Wednesday. The 6-3, 240-pound Simpson is projected as a first-round pick in next spring’s draft. He was already ruled out of the 10th-ranked Tigers Orange Bowl game with No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30 after reinjuring his ankle in his team’s 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game earlier this month.

NFL discusses more ejections

The NFL is considering ejections for roughing-the-passer penalties and hits on defenseless players, although league executive Troy Vincent expressed caution on how such rulings would be enforced. Vincent, a former player, said at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday the ejections were part of a discussion including roughing-the-passer calls among reviewable plays. “The officials, I must say, have been pretty consistent with and very accurate when making that call,” said Vincent, the league’s vice president of football operations. “But they’re human.” Any changes wouldn’t happen until the offseason, Vincent said, adding that any changes would have to be weighed against the length of games and other factors.

BASEBALL Dodgers add Syndergaard

Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal includes the opportunity to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off.

Former MVP now with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract Wednesday. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 home runs, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs. Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 games in that postseason and had the go-ahead RBI single in Game 5 of the NL division series against San Francisco. Bellinger also had a tying, three-run home run against Atlanta in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.

Tigers bring back Boyd

The Detroit Tigers are bringing back left-hander Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. The Tigers announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with Boyd, 31,who pitched in Detroit from 2015-21. Boyd was 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 games last season and pitched in a playoff game for Seattle. He was acquired by the Mariners from San Francisco at the trade deadline. He was 37-60 with a 4.87 ERA in 143 starts with the Tigers.

Pirates sign Velasquez

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11 games with Chicago. The eight-year veteran has a career 34-47 record with a 4.93 ERA in 183 appearances.

GOLF

LIV adds 3 tournaments

LIV Golf added three more tournaments to its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, two of them at courses and markets where the PGA Tour no longer plays and a third on an Oklahoma course that previously held an LPGA Tour event. The Saudi-funded rival league now has announced seven locations for its 14-tournament schedule next year. LIV said it would go to The Gallery at Dove Mountain in the high desert north of Tucson, Ariz., where the Accenture Match Play Championship was held in 2007 and 2008 before moving to a different course at Dove Mountain. Henrik Stenson, now part of the LIV roster, won the inaugural year in 2007 and Tiger Woods won in 2008 before the tournament left for a Jack Nicklaus design.