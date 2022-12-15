OPINION | April Wallace: Ballerina brings back memories of ‘Nutcracker’ and disaster

Unwrapping ornaments to hang on our Christmas tree is transporting. Each one takes me directly to a very particular time and place of the past, but none is so vivid as the memory connected to my frosted glass ballerina.

The night in December 1997 that my parents bought the ornament was special for many reasons. After a hard-fought series of arguments, my mom convinced my father that it was our plan to spend good money on tickets for all three of us to see "The Nutcracker" performed live at Robinson Theatre in Little Rock.

This was a cocktail of his least favorite things, including dressing up; driving an hour each way from our tiny town and through unpleasant city traffic; to "What, see men in tights?"; expenditures of all kinds for a tank of gas, dinner and a souvenir.

I have to believe that the production was made as a huge gift to me, since the Christmas tradition of my young life was to watch "The Nutcracker" as it aired on PBS every year. And on an elementary teacher and postal carrier's salary, there was hardly cash to spare.

But the story of "The Nutcracker" loomed even larger that year as our fourth grade English teacher helped us think more critically through its storyline to understand its symbolism and many moving parts. I was in L O V E with it.

Climbing the grand steps to enter the theater and squeezing into an elevator with people in their best dresses -- golden silk, mauve taffeta, black velvet gowns -- and suits was thrilling for 9-year-old me, even if I was just wearing a run-of-the-mill teal jumper, tights and my Sunday shoes.

Then the same blue spotlight landed on the same red curtains I'd seen through my television screen, and the performance that followed delighted me in ways I hadn't ever experienced.

It was my first year in piano lessons, and the dedication and professionalism I saw on stage gave me droves of inspiration. Leaning over, I whispered crucial plot points and explanations to my mom, who hadn't seen it.

At intermission, my parents allowed me to choose an ornament to take home, and I knew exactly the right one for me. All too fast, it was over.

As we climbed into our 1986 Ford Bronco and Dad started the engine, we all agreed that something smelled like smoke. Mom helped me out of the vehicle, and we ran to the far wall as Dad grabbed the tiny fire extinguisher in back. He sprayed under the car, desperately trying to put out the flames.

Even as a kid, it didn't take much to do the math. One vehicle with a full tank of gas, on fire in an underground parking garage, meant we were all in danger. And we were stuck, lines of people filing out the door, just ready to go home, couldn't see the emergency until they were up on it.

My dad lifted the hood of the Bronco and a tongue of flames lashed out, just barely missing him. The fire department couldn't reach us with all the traffic, but I'll be forever grateful to the stranger who ran up with his own fire extinguisher and put the rest of it out after what seemed like hours.

As the frosted glass ballerina spins on our tree branch, her arms gracefully extended overhead, she catches the light and turns colors at different angles -- green, red, blue, gold. She reminds me of the evening that awed me in more ways than one and ended with my sister, then pregnant with her youngest, driving us home in the black of night.