100 YEARS AGO

Dec. 15, 1922

GUION — Mrs. Albert Smith of this place left on a visit recently, leaving her husband at home to “keep batch” and look after the cows. Mrs. Smith had set a precedent with the cows, having always milked them herself. The morning after she left Mr. Smith went out to do the milking, but the cows would have none of him. They kicked up their heels and galloped about the barnlot bawling, and wouldn’t stand still. As a last resort he went back to the house and put on one of his wife’s old dresses and approached the cows again. He fooled them completely, and they let him milk them without any more trouble. Now twice a day Albert has to don his wife’s clothes to do the milking, and he hopes his wife will soon finish her visit.

50 YEARS AGO

Dec. 15, 1972

EL DORADO — The El Dorado School Board has approved liability insurance for its members to protect them against suits for alleged violation of a student’s or teacher’s civil rights by the Board or one of its members. The insurance also will provide protection in suits arising from desegregation decisions challenges and violations of dress codes and the alleged misuse of funds. … School Superintendent W. D. Tommey said the cost of the insurance would be $900 a year.

25 YEARS AGO

Dec. 15, 1997

Officials with the National Council of Christians and Jews, celebrating its 70th anniversary, announced Thursday the organization’s name will change in April. Otherwise, nothing much has changed since 1927, Arkansas NCCJ President Ron Lanoue said. “We’ve kept the same focus all this time,” he said, citing the organization’s stated purpose of combating racism and bigotry. Even the initials will stay the same when the name changes to the National Conference for Community and Justice. “The letters NCCJ carry a lot of weight,” Lanoue said at an anniversary celebration at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock. The NCCJ was founded at a time when the Ku Klux Klan was at the pinnacle of its influence and sentiment against members of minority groups, Jews and Catholics was high. The Arkansas organization was founded in 1964.

10 YEARS AGO

Dec. 15, 2012

HELENA-WEST HELENA — Helena-West Helena Mayor Arnell Willis told lawmakers Thursday that his administration is doing what it can to turn the city around despite its sixth-consecutive negative audit. Members of the Legislative Audit’s Committee on Counties and Municipalities reviewed the city’s 2011 audit at the state Capitol. … Helena and West Helena merged in 2006. Poor financial records and political infighting were prevalent even before the cities merged. Since 2006, the city has had negative audit findings year after year. … The audit found the Police Department was setting bail and collecting bonds from defendants in conflict with Arkansas law and the Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure, which state that only a court or judge shall fix the amount of bail. … The 2011 report also found: $3,363 was improperly disbursed to elected officials and employees. Those disbursements included undocumented travel, excess or duplicate reimbursements and reimbursements for alcohol and a concealed-weapon permit. Similar improper transactions have been found in previous audits, totaling nearly $95,000 since 2006.