PA right-hander commits to Hogs

Pulaski Academy junior right-handed pitcher Kel Busby orally committed to the University of Arkansas after visiting on Wednesday.

Busby, 6-2 and 195 pounds, visited Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn and staff and gave his pledge during the visit.

"Got to watch a few pro guys throw around a little bit," Busby said. "I talked to the weight trainer and learned of some cool stuff they're doing up there, and I decided to make a decision. That's where I wanted to be."

LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pepperdine and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock also made contact with Busby. He is the nephew of former Arkansas football player Bo Busby, an All-Southwest Conference safety in 1975.

The family atmosphere, along with Van Horn, pitching coach Matt Hobbs and others on the staff helped his decision.

"It's just family up there," said Busby, who plays for the Arkansas Sticks travel team. "They're all best friends lifting around, lifting weights and all yelling. It's just a super cool environment. You go there during the summer, and all these pro guys are coming back. I talked to Coach Hobbs about academics. They have so many tutors and so much help given to the players. I want to experience it so badly."

Busby recorded a 87 mph fastball as a freshman and 92 mph as a sophomore. Busby had a 5-2 record, finished with an ERA of 0.96 and had 65 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings, while opponents hit .132 against him during his freshman season.

As a sophomore, he started 12 games, had a 6-2 record with a 1.55 ERA, and 86 strikeouts in 58 innings. He held opponents to a .158 batting average.

He started at quarterback and led the Bruins to the Class 6A state title in football this year.

Busby, who also plays basketball for Pulaski Academy, also received interest from Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Baylor, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and others for football.

He shared his commitment with his family.

"I sent out a little group text to my family, and they're all super excited," Busby said. "I've always been a Hog fan by heart. My sister that goes to Ole Miss, she's a little disappointed. I know she's excited for me."

Busby is thankful for Van Horn and Hobbs being there for him while he sorted through baseball and football opportunities.

"Also, want to thank Coach Hobbs and Coach Van Horn for their patience with this process because football and baseball recruiting have two different timelines," he said.