Little Rock police on Thursday identified the man killed Tuesday night on South University Avenue in the city's 77th homicide of 2022.

The victim was Toddray Eskew, 44, said police spokesman Mark Edwards. No further details in the shooting were available Thursday afternoon.

Police found Eskew's body near 4821 S. University Ave., the address of the First Korean Presbyterian Church, with the police report saying the body was found in woods or a field.

No suspect information has yet been released.