PREP FB: Scott, Charleston celebrate 3A state title game win against Booneville

Brandon Scott put his name on an exclusive list on Saturday night.

Scott joined quarterbacks Ty Storey (2014, 2013), Dustin Shelby (2011), and Jordan Shelby (2008) along with kicker Eduardo Carmona (2005) as players to earn Most Valuable Player awards in leading Charleston to state championships.

"I've got a whole lot of playmakers around me," Scott said. "Everybody is a playmaker, and my line did a great job of blocking. We had gaps that we could run through. They gave me time back there. I just had to get them the ball and let them make plays. That's what they did."

Scott's season as well as his career was marked by consistency.

Scott completed 74.2 percent of his passes (204 of 275) for 2,644 yards and 32 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

He also ran for 843 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In his three-year career as a starter, Scott threw for 6,073 yards and 66 touchdowns and ran for 2,192 yards and 38 touchdowns.

"I don't know how many games he came out of at halftime," Charleston coach Ricky May said. "If we'd left him in he would have had all kinds of stats. He's everything you could want in a player."

He also started on defense in the final three playoff games and was in on seven tackles in the championship game. In a 27-0 win over Rison in the Class 3A semifinals, Scott intercepted a pass in the end zone with 15 seconds left in the first half to help preserve the shutout.

His darting and weaving 22-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left in the first half put Charleston up, 14-0, Saturday night.

That touchdown was set up by his 21-yard fourth-down pass to Brycen Kindrix, who made a one-handed stab, on a fake punt.

"We worked on fake punt all year," May said. "The kids got tired of us working on it and us not using it. It's a run-pass option, and he's actually supposed to run it but he felt like the guy was going to come at him and he dropped. Brycen Kindrix made a heck of a catch, he caught it left-handed."

More importantly, he led Charleston to three-straight outright conference championships.

"The kids couldn't have played any harder," May said. "They played for each other. That's big."

GROUND AND POUND

While being held in check the first half, Booneville did finish with 291 yards rushing on 53 attempts.

For their effort, the Bearcats set a single-season state record with 5,955 rushing yards, breaking record set 24 years ago by McGehee (5,879 yards) in 2022.

The record was set in 14 games by Booneville and had its final game cancelled due to thunderstorms on the final regular season at Cedarville, which technically was a forfeit.

Booneville is also third on the all-time list with 5,615 yards rushing in 2021 and ninth with 5,126 yards in 1998.

Booneville ran for 76 touchdowns this season just shy of last year's school record 78 rushing touchdowns.

Junior wingback Dax Goff helped Booneville's effort this season, setting a single-season school record with 2,322 rushing yards and running for 29 touchdowns.

Senior fullback Cody Elliott ran 212 times for 1,502 yards and 23 touchdowns, and senior wingback Trace Hall added 126 carries for 1,372 yards and 19 touchdowns to create a trio of 1,000-yard rushers.

ATTENDANCE

The seven championship games drew 44,804 fans to War Memorial Stadium over the two weekends that included seven championship games.

Saturday's thunderstorms certainly hampered attendance especially in the first game between Harding Academy and Malvern for the Class 4A title, which drew just 1,918.

The game was marked by two delays, which included clearing the stands and sending both teams to the locker rooms.

The Class 3A championship game between rivals Charleston and Booneville began two hours late at 8:30 p.m. but still drew 3,122 despite the game starting in rain.

The Class 7A championship game between Bryant and Bentonville drew 18,482 for the third highest in championship game history behind the 2005 game between Springdale and West Memphis (25,386), and the 2018 game between Bryant and North Little Rock (20.631).

The attendance record is 52,686 got six games in 2014.

This season marked the 40th year of state championship games for all classifications to be held at War Memorial Stadium. The only exception was 2009 when Fountain Lake defeated Prescott, 37-7, in the Class 3A championship at Estes Stadium at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway after the Class 3A playoffs were delayed a week because of a forfeit and subsequent court ruling and due to the demolition of the pressbox at War Memorial Stadium.

RARE FEAT

Charleston coach Ricky May earned a rare feat when his Tigers won the state championship on Saturday night.

May now has a championship as a head coach, assistant coach and player.

May also won a state title in 1986 while playing as a sophomore for Booneville. May returned with the Bearcats to the championship game in 1988, losing to McGehee. May was selected All-State.

May also was an assistant at Booneville when the Bearcats won the title in 2018 and 2013 as a member of the staff along with current Booneville head coach Doc Crowley.

SHARP CONTRAST

Charleston led Booneville just 14-0 with under a minute left in the first half in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday night in a defensive battle.

Charleston scored two quick touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead into the locker room after holding Booneville's ground attack to just 60 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

All of that was an extreme contrast to the first game of Saturday's championship doubleheader.

In the Class 4A title game, which kicked off at noon, Harding Academy and Malvern put on an offensive show for the ages in Malvern's 64-39 win.

The two teams combined to score 10 touchdowns in the first half, including five in each of the first two quarters, for 75 points, which set a championship game record for points in a half.

Malvern led 36-22 on Cedric Simmons' 67-yard touchdown pass to Dyelon Caradine with 2:02 left in the first half.

That started a scoring streak of two touchdowns in a row the Leopards to end the first half with Malvern leading, 43-32, and then three more in a row in the second half for a 64-32 lead with 5:15 left in the game.

The two teams combined for 103 points, which is third in championship game history behind the 2020 game won by Harding Academy, 71-44, over McGehee and the 2006 slugfest won by Greenwood, 56-55, over Pulaski Academy.

Malvern had 664 yards of offense on Saturday while Harding Academy had 473 for combined 1,137 yards, which is good for second all-time behind that 2006 game between Greenwood (617 yards) and Pulaski Academy (684), which combined for 1,301 yards.

Malvern junior running back Jalen Dupree ran 35 times for 287 yards, which is second all-time behind Strong-Huttig's Kenneth Dixon, who ran for 348 yards in 2011 against Carlisle.

COMPETITIVE EQUITY

Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, Shiloh Christian and Harding Academy were elevated one classification for the next four years due to the Competitive Equity Factor, which was passed by the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Activities Association during the annual workshop in June, 2021.

It utilizes a formula for determining if a non-public school has been over competitive in its sports in its assigned classification over a four-year span. It was created as a means to level the playing field between public and non-public schools after concerns were raised about the disproportionate number of state championships won by non-public schools.

It barely slowed those private schools down.

For the just-completed football season, Pulaski Academy defeated Greenwood in its first season in Class 6A for its 11th state championship, the most for any school in the modern-playoff era, which began in 1968.

Shiloh Christian won the 5A-West in its first season in Class 5A and lost to Little Rock Parkview in the Class 5A state championship game.

Harding Academy won the 4A-2 conference championship, winning five of six games by the maximum 13 tie-breaking point margin, after winning three-straight state titles in Class 3A and lost in the Class 4A championship game to Malvern.

Little Rock Christian lost in the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs in its first season in Class 5A to Little Rock Catholic, which benefited from the Competitive Equity Factor by being able to move down from the state's largest classification and enjoyed its most successful football season ever.

Combined, Pulaski Academy, Shiloh Christian, Harding Academy and Little Rock Christian combined to go 45-7 in their classifications.

To be elevated in classification, a non-public school must accumulate 10 points over the next four-year span, which began this season.

Pulaski Academy earned four points for winning a state title, Harding Academy and Shiloh Christian earned three points for playing in a championship game, and Little Rock Christian earned two points for winning a playoff game.

BURLSWORTH AWARD

Tom Tice, a new member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and former coach at Harrison and Huntsville, yearly presents the Burlsworth Award to the outstanding lineman for each team at all of the championship games.

Tice coached Brandon Burlsworth at Harrison.

Bentonville's Ben Pearson, Shiloh Christian's Cooper Darr, Greenwood's Hayden Webb, Booneville's Johnny Barnes and Charleston's Roy Hudson were among winners this year.

Pearson, Darr, and Hudson were selected All-State as released by the Arkansas Activities Association this week.

Darr was also selected the Outstanding Defensive Lineman in the 5A-West. Hudson was both the Outstanding Offensive and Outstanding Defensive Lineman in the 3A-1.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN

QB vacancy

Shiloh Christian has not had an opening at quarterback for the past three seasons after Eli Wisdom took over as a sophomore and led the team to three consecutive state championship game appearances.

With Wisdom playing his final game in the 5A title match against Little Rock Parkview, Saints Coach Jeff Conaway knew he'd be calling in plays to a different signal-caller next season. Sophomore Garyt Odom served as Wisdom's backup this season and was expected to be in the mix for the starting role next season.

Those plans have changed after Odom's father, former University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, was hired as the head football coach at UNLV last week.

"Replacing Eli Wisdom will certainly be a challenge," said Conaway. "His unique explosive style of play is something that does not happen often. He is truly one of a kind. However, we will go to work immediately developing the next QB(s) to lead one of the most explosive offenses around."

The Saints will head into the spring looking to find a replacement for Wisdom, who completed a historic career for the program as one of just two players in state history to pass for 2,000 and rush for 1,000 yards for three straight seasons.

Conaway, whose team has made four consecutive state finals game appearances, is confident the program will develop a new leader at the position.

"Our focus will consist of leadership, decision-making, and (passing) accuracy," he said. "We have a proven plan and I believe there will be some real champions ready to earn the position."

-- Chip Souza

BENTONVILLE

Grant miffed

Bryant's historic run of five consecutive state championships in Class 7A leaves no doubt that the Hornets are the most dominant program in the state's largest classification.

The Hornets dominated in every facet of the state title game, limiting Bentonville to just 83 yards rushing and 216 total yards. The Tigers' only points came on a defensive scoop and score and they punted seven times in the game.

But Bentonville coach Jody Grant was a little miffed by the way Bryant ended the 36-7 state championship win. With a little over five minutes left in the game, the Hornets scored a touchdown to go up 34-7. On the extra-point, Bryant executed a fake and Jordan Knox ran in the two-point conversion for the final points of the game to secure the 29-point victory.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets pooched the kick to try and get another possession, but Bentonville was able to cover the surprising kickoff.

When asked by a reporter his thoughts on Bryant running up the score after the game, Grant minced few words.

"What did you think about it?" Grant asked the reporter, then added, "I'll be honest with you ... it's our job to stop them, but I've been coaching a long time and never been down a deficit like that and have that happen. They can do whatever they want. Personally, I wouldn't do that to somebody else, but that's me."

-- Chip Souza

The Charleston Tigers storm onto the field before the the Class 3A state championship game against Boonville on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Charleston knocked off their 3A-1 Conference rivals for the second time this season to win the Class 3A state championship. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)



Bentonville Tigers coach Jody Grant .

