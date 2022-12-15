PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

VALLEY SPRINGS 54, FLIPPIN 53

Kaden Horn’s putback bucket with 8.3 seconds remaining allowed Valley Springs to open 3A-1 Conference play with a win at home over Flippin. The Tigers (10-11, 1-0) trailed 53-50 as the game entered the final minute, but Nathaniel Helams hit two free throws with 51.7 seconds left to pull Valley Springs within a point. The Tigers forced a turnover in their frontcourt, but Horn missed a 3-pointer and Levi Carey couldn’t get two free throws to fall. A jump ball on Carey’s second miss gave Valley Springs another chance, but Maddax Johnson missed a 3-pointer from the wing, but Horn was there to grab the rebound and score. Johnson then preserved the win when he blocked a 3-point shot as time expired. Horn and Helams each had 13 points for Valley Springs, followed by Johnson with 11.

KINGSTON 63, LEAD HILL 61

Chism Floyd hit a pullup jumper with 9 seconds remaining as Kingston slipped past Lead Hill in a 1A-1 East Conference game at Kingston. Lead Hill (7-16, 2-3) owned a 38-36 lead at halftime and led 54-50 after three quarters, but the Yellowjackets (11-7, 4-0) outscored the Tigers 13-7 over the final 8 minutes, with Floyd’s shot completing the comeback. Canton Clark had 17 points for Kingston, followed by Floyd with 16 and Ethan Clark with 12. Lead Hill had five players in double figures as Jayce Williams had a team-high 15, followed by Quintin Sewell and Mason Cain with 11 each while Haygan Dotson and Augustin Lahaut chipped in 10 apiece.

EUREKA SPRINGS 65, LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 53

Dylan Johnson and Shane Holloway combined for all of Eureka Springs points, and that was enough to earn the Highlanders a 2A-1 Conference win over Life Way Christian. Johnson finished with 45 points, including eight 3-pointers, and had 6 rebounds to lead Eureka Springs (12-4, 2-1), while Holloway had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and added 8 rebounds and 6 blocked shots. Grainger Wilson led Life Way (3-12, 0-3) with 27 points.

PARIS 82, COSSATOT RIVER 79

Sam Muldrow poured in 29 points to lead the Eagles to a victory. Jesse Wells also added 22 points to open conference play.

THE NEW SCHOOL 64, MULBERRY 41

The Cougars jumped to a 28-18 halftime lead and cruised to the 1A-1 West Conference win. Will Sturner led the way with 21 points, while Evan Goldman added 15 and Quintus McNeal 12 for The New School (17-1, 3-0 1A-1).

WEST FORK 60, ELKINS 49

Cade Elkins scored 19 points to lead West Fork past Elkins in 3A-1 Conference play. Eli Howerton added 16 points for the Tigers (9-3, 1-0). Jackson Blansett added nine.

BERRYVILLE 55, BLUE EYE, MO. 34

Jake Wilson and D.J. Colbert combined for 38 points as Berryville traveled into Missouri and defeated Blue Eye. The Bobcats (10-2) jumped out to an early lead and led 27-19 at halftime and 43-28 after three quarters. Wilson finished with 22 points and Colbert added 16 for Berryville, which hosts Farmington in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams Friday night.

GREENLAND 58, HAAS HALL-ROGERS 48

Kade Gobel scored 17 points and Cooper Spurlock 16 in Greenland’s win over Haas Hall-Rogers. Max Meredith added nine for the Pirates (3-5). Zack Kublanov scored 24 points and Hal Martin 13 for Haas Hall-Rogers (8-11).

ALPENA 79, MOUNT JUDEA 29

All 10 Alpena players contributed in the scoring as the Leopards defeated Mount Judea in 1A-1 East Conference play at Mount Judea. Landon Savage had 15 points to lead four players in double figures for Alpena (5-14, 2-2), which led 14-3 to end the first quarter and 32-9 at halftime. John Fletcher was next with 14, followed by Keaton Toliver with 13 and Cody Block with 10. Jacob Eddings led Mount Judea (0-7, 0-3) with 12 points.

FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 57, COOKSON HILLS 55

Jaheam Campbell had 13 points to lead Fayetteville Christian to a close victory at home over Cookson Hills. Fayetteville Christian (7-6) led 12-9 after one quarter and 30-27 at halftime, but its lead was cut to 44-42 after three quarters. Justus Osbon added 12 points and Davis Trantham 11 for Fayetteville Christian, which returns to action Friday at Providence Academy.

LEAD HILL 75, MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 45

Lead Hill jumped out to a 27-9 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a nonconference victory at home Monday night. Quintin Sewell had 28 points for the Tigers, who led 41-22 at half and 64-39 through three quarters. Augustin Lahaut added a double-double with 19 points and 10 points while Mason Cain did likewise with 14 points and 11 assists.

PARIS 82, COSSATOT RIVER 79

Sam Muldrow and Jesse Wells combined for 52 points Tuesday night to help carry Paris to an 82-79 win over Cossatot River in the 3A-4 opener for both teams. Muldrow had a game-high 28 for the winners (6-3, 1-0). Hunter Burke and Dylon Loving finished with 26 and 17 points, respectively, to pace Cossatot River (7-6, 1-1). For Paris, which returns home Friday to play Two Rivers, Konnor Edwards and Juan Santos finished with 11 points apiece. Dylon Loving and Henry Evans added 17 and 15 points, respectively, for Cossatot River.

DARDANELLE 68, WALDRON 62

The Dardanelle Sand Lizards handed the Waldron Bulldogs their first loss of the season Tuesday, 68-62, in 4A-4 play. Lidge Stinson led Waldron (12-1, 2-1) with 18 points. The Bulldogs’ Ethan Mayberry and Trenton Hunt finished with 15 and 11, respectively. Petey Justice had 10 points for Waldron. The Bulldogs host Pottsville Friday.

ALMA 69, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 52

Camden Curd couldn’t miss in the first half. The Alma junior scored 19 of his career-high 24 points in the first 16 minutes to help rally the Airedales to a 69-52 win over Shiloh Christian. Alma (2-7) trailed 13-3 before going on a 32-8 run to close the first half. Alma led by 17 (42-25) in the third quarter when the Saints’ Duke Bowman started hitting 3-pointers. The freshman finished with 12 points and rallied the visitors to within 50-47 before Alma ended the game on a 19-5 push. Israel Towns-Robinson added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Airedales. Walker Shankle led Shiloh Christian (1-9) with 15 points.

COUNTY LINE 73, OZARK CATHOLIC 44

Aundrae Milum poured in 23 points to help lead unbeaten County Line to a 73-44 win over Ozark Catholic Tuesday in 1A-1-West play. Cooper Watson and Caden Vest finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Indians (19-0). County Line will face Alma Friday.

STAR CITY 66, CLARKSVILLE 55

The Panthers suffered a nonconference loss to Star City Tuesday. Braxton Payne led the Panthers (1-10) with 13 points. Gage Reed had 11, and Jeremiah Estep and Kole Lindsey had eight points apiece. Kaden Martinez and Cannon Davis finished with seven and six points, respectively.

LAVACA 61, MAGAZINE 23

Alex Hobbs and Jetson Wagner scored 12 points apiece to power the balanced Golden Arrows to a 61-23 blowout of Magazine in 2A-4 play Tuesday. Andrew Johnson finished with nine points for Lavaca (9-1, 2-0). The Arrows host Mansfield Friday.

THE NEW SCHOOL 64, MULBERRY 41

The New School Cougars moved to 17-1 on the season with a 64-41 win over the Mulberry Yellowjackets Tuesday in 1A-1-West play. John Henslee led the Yellowjackets (10-9, 1-1) with 12 points. Brycen Marvin and Jaxson Keeling added nine apiece.

HARRISON 82, HUNTSVILLE 66

The Eagles fell behind early and could not recover in a nonconference loss to Harrison on Tuesday. Harrison (5-5) built a 38-21 halftime lead and did not look back. Mason Davidson scored 31 points for Huntsville (4-5) and Kayden McCubbin finished with 10.

Girls

BENTONVILLE 50, JONESBORO 40

Ella Campbell hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as Bentonville claimed a road victory over Jonesboro. The Lady Tigers (8-2) hit seven 3-pointers in the second quarter as part of a 25-2 run that gave Bentonville a 32-17 halftime lead. Campbell was the only player in double figures for Bentonville, which plays Perry, Ariz., tonight as part of the HoopHall South Classic.

LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 46, EUREKA SPRINGS 37 (2 OT)

Hallie Moseley scored 9 of her 20 points in the two overtime periods to lift Life Way Christian to a 2A-1 Conference win over Eureka Springs. Lilly Moseley added 10 points for the Lady Warriors (7-6, 1-1). Naudia

VALLEY SPRINGS 66, FLIPPIN 42

Valley Springs outscored Flippin 19-9 in the second quarter and pulled away to win its 3A-1 Conference opener at home. The Lady Tigers (13-7, 1-0) used that run to turn a five-point lead into a 34-19 halftime margin, then extended that to 47-31 after three quarters. Savannah Ketchum had 20 points to lead a trio of Valley Springs players in double figures, followed by Tayla Trammell with 17 and Macy Willis with 16.

GREEN FOREST 51, LINCOLN 36

Lydia Russell scored 9 of her 15 points in the first quarter and helped Green Forest claim a 3A-1 Conference victory over Lincoln. The Lady Tigers (5-7, 1-0) used Russell’s performance to take a 15-8 first-quarter lead, then extended it to a 27-13 halftime margin. Alivia Norris added 11 points and Gina Gonzales 10 for Green Forest. Makayla Quinn led Lincoln (1-9, 0-1) with 12 points.

BLUE EYE, MO. 45, BERRYVILLE 39

Blue Eye’s third-quarter run erased Berryville’s halftime lead, and the Lady Bobcats never recovered during a game played Tuesday at Blue Eye. Berryville (2-3) led 18-11 at halftime, but Blue Eye outscored the Lady Bobcats 16-5 and claimed a 27-23 cushion. Hannah Youngblood led Berryville with 20 points, including an 11 of 13 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter while Mia Thurman added 12.

KINGSTON 59, LEAD HILL 45

Lila Hartness had 16 points to lead a trio of Kingston players in double figures as the Lady Yellowjackets defeated Lead Hill in 1A-1 East Conference action at Kingston. Karli Myers added 15 points and Jaidyn Head 12 for Kingston (11-6, 3-0), which led 14-12 after one quarter and extended it to 25-18 at halftime and 39-26 after three quarters. Bella Huebner led Lead Hill (7-12, 1-1) with 15 points, while Lillian Gray added 12 and Presley Lemon 10.

HARRISON 52, HUNTSVILLE 40

Harrison outscored Huntsville 14-7 in the fourth quarter and closed out a win in the Lady Eagles’ new arena. The Lady Goblins (4-5) led 12-9 after one quarter and 28-18 at halfitme, but Huntsville (1-7) pulled within 38-33 before Harrison’s late run. Shaylee Ward led the Lady Goblins with 16 points, while Clare Barger had all 15 of her points in the first half. Alissa Pillow led Huntsville with 15 points, followed by Mykenna Kirk with 10.

LAVACA 59, MAGAZINE 37

Katie May and Lily Kate Williams combined for 31 points Tuesday to power Lavaca to a 59-37 win over Magazine in 2A-4-West play. The Lady Arrows (9-5, 2-0) host Mansfield Friday. Also for Lavaca, Madison Proctor and Emerson Schaefer finished with 10 points apiece. The Lady Arrows have won 4 of 6.

COSSATOT RIVER 51, PARIS 43

The Paris Lady Eagles dropped their 3A-4 opener to Cossatot River Tuesday. Brailey Forst led Paris (4-7, 0-1) with 16 points. Jayden Wells and Annabelle Perry had 13 and 10 points, respectively.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 54, ALMA 52

Shiloh Christian freshman Kayleigh Randall hit three second-half 3-pointers to help lead Shiloh Christian to a 54-52 win over the Alma Lady Airedales. Eden Graves led the winners (2-5) with 12 points. Katie Ditch and Avery Beers finished with 10 points each. Alma, which led only briefly (17-16), dropped to 1-5 overall. Senior Presli Taylor led all scorers with 19 points. Daimya Parker and Jaden Gramlich had eight points apiece for the Lady Airedales (1-6).

LAMAR 78, DOVER 62

Karley Williams scored 18 points and the Lamar Lady Warriors raced past previously unbeaten Dover, 78-62, for their second 3A-5 victory in as many games. Kori Sanders and Bailee Cowell had 16 points apiece for Lamar (9-2, 2-0), while Morgan Cochran and Madison Davidson finished with 10 points each. The Lady Warriors travel to Little Rock Friday to play Baptist Prep.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 65, MANSFIELD 32

Mansfield stepped out of conference to face 6A Springdale Har-Ber Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats won the game to improve to 4-3. Freshman Kaylee Ward and junior Alyson Edwards finished with nine points apiece for the Lady Tigers (9-2). Mansfield resumes 2A-4-West play Friday at Lavaca.

STAR CITY 51, CLARKSVILLE 42

The Clarksville Lady Panthers dropped a nonconference game to Star City Tuesday. Addy Cummins led the Panthers (3-7) with a team-high 14 points. Shelby Ross and Macy Weathers finished with 10 points apiece. The Lady Panthers resume 4A-4 play Friday at Mena.

OZARK CATHOLIC 47, COUNTY LINE 40 (OT)

The County Line Lady Indians dropped a 47-40 overtime decision to Ozark Catholic Tuesday in 1A-1-West play. Jayleigh Smith led the Lady Indians (2-12, 1-1) with 22 points. Hailey Stengel finished with nine. County Line travels to Alma Friday.

LEAD HILL 69, MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 23

Bella Huebner had 19 points to lead Lead Hill to a nonconference victory at home Monday night. Lauryn Moon added 18 for the Lady Tigers (10-12).

CARL JUNCTION, MO. 68, SPRINGDALE 44

Carl Junction grabbed a big early lead and put the game away in the third quarter. Springdale (6-2) fell behind 18-5 in the first quarter, then was outscored 23-9 in the third quarter. Kaiya McCoy led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points and Jakayla Bunch added 11.

JASPER 77, OMAHA 43

Zyla Rawson scored a game-high 30 points and the Lady Pirates rebounded from a first-quarter deficit. Aubrey Henderson scored 23 and Sky Laser finished with 11. Jasper (11-8, 4-0) allowed Omaha just one point in the final quarter. Elaine Rasmussen scored 12 and Jalen Burleson 10 for Omaha 9-6, 2-1).

PREP WRESTLING

Boys

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 47, TAHLEQUAH, OKLA. 22

106: Jacob Caviness, Tahl, def. Braxton McCoy, Har-Ber, by fall, 0:29. 113: Vega Lee, Tahl, def. Daniel Baker, Har-Ber, by major decision, 16-4. 120: Korbin Rogers, Har-Ber, def. Vega Lee, by fall, 0:56. 126: Aiden Copelan, Har-Ber, def. Braden Davis, Tahl, by fall, 3:36. 132: Double forfeit. 138: Keith Samuel, Har-Ber, won by forfeit. 144: Talan Braswell, Har-Ber, def. Christopher Warren, Tahl, by fall, 0:46. 150: Lane Parrish, Har-Ber, def. Jeremiah Key, Tahl., by technical fall, 16-0. 157: Brennan Palfreeman, Har-Ber, def. Bodee Jimerson, Tahl, by fall, 1:14. 165: Byron Figueroa, Har-Ber, def. Michael Whitmire, Tahl, by fall, 0:43. 175: Jesus Cervantes, Tahl., def. Duncan Center, Har-Ber, 6-1 190: Jayden Moore, Tahl., def. Raphale Orellana, Har-Ber), by fall. 215: Cy Fisher, Tahl., def. Lehi Tominiko, Har-Ber, 10-5. 285: Jeran Land, Har-Ber, def. Aiden Culver, Tahl., by fall, 0:09.

BENTONVILLE WEST 42, ROGERS HERITAGE 38

106: Kaylea Manwiller, West, won by forfeit. 113: Carlos Barajas, Hert., def. Austin Aulenback, West, by fall, 3:10. 120: Jacob McCrary, Hert., def. Coehn Smith, West, by fall, 2:37. 126: Ethan McCrary, Hert., def. Colter Green, West, by fall, 2:18. 132: Zayne Lewis, Hert., def. Austin Ireland, West, 2-1. 138: Joaquin Moralez, West, won by forfeit. 144: Kameron Heintz, West, def. David Pocasangre, Hert., by fall, 3:02. 150: Thomas Moralez, West, won by forfeit. 157: Mateo Barrientos, Hert., def. Hayden Stout, West, by technical fall, 28-13. 165: Caleb Tittel, West, won by forfeit. 175: Brandon Merida, Hert., def. Kotter Felton, West, by fall, 2:40. 190: Luke Grisham, West, def. Braydon Fowler, Hert., by fall, 5:12. 215: Christopher Incao, Hert., def. Gage Stout, West, by fall, 1:24. 285: Peyton Holland, West, def. Luis Ceron, Hert., by fall, 3:55.

BERRYVILLE 42, GENTRY 24

106: David Guerra, Gentry, won by forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. 120: Daniel Romero, Gentry, won by forfeit. 126: Nay Blut, Berryville, won by forfeit. 132: Shelton Davidson, Berryville, won by forfeit. 138: Justin Allen, Berryville, def. Dylan McReynolds, Gentry by fall. 144: Brayden Reeves, Berryville, won by forfeit. 150: Colton Franklin, Berryville, won by forfeit. 157: Double forfeit. 165: Jarrett Mann, Berryville, def. Jimmy Hughes, Gentry, by fall. 175: Camden Wright, Gentry, won by forfeit. 190: Double forfeit. 215: Eduardo Galvan, Gentry, def. Tun Oo, Berryville, by fall. 285: David Moreno, Berryville, won by forfeit.

GRAVETTE 54, BERRYVILLE 24

106 Braxten Pembleton, Gravette, won by forfeit. 113: Logan Miller, Gravette, won by forfeit. 120: Double forfeit. 126: Eli Keith, Gravette, def Nay Blut, Berryville, by fall. 132: Jake Mayo, Gravette, def. Shelton Davidson, Berryville, by fall. 138: Justin Allen, Berryville, def. Kleton McDougal, Gravette, by fall. 144: Jeremiah Shoemaker, Gravette, def. Brayden Reeves, Berryville, by fall. 150: James Marta, Gravette, def. Colton Franklin, Berryville, by fall. 157: Josiah McGee, Gravette, won by forfeit. 165: Clayton Nall, Gravette, def. Jarrett Mann, Berryville, by fall. 175: Garrett Merworth, Gravette, won by forfeit. 190: Tun Oo, Berryville, def. Lucas McDougal, Gravette, by fall. 215: Zydon Ballard, Berryville, def. Caleb Pilgrim, Gravette, by fall. 285: David Moreno, Berryville, def.. Kell Sweat, Gravette, by fall.