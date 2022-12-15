Quorum Court passes county budget of $35M

The 2023 county budget of approximately $35 million was passed by the Jefferson County Quorum Court on Monday after lengthy discussions among justices of the peace, some who still expressed concerns about the budget.

Last week during the committee meeting, several JPs claimed that they did not get a copy of the budget and felt they should have been informed of when the budget process began so they could sit in.

County Judge Gerald Robinson explained how every elected official got what they asked for because of the revenue. He said after reviewing the budget with the county treasurer, he was able to accommodate the requests while meeting the requirement that no more than 90% of the revenue can be projected.

Robinson said that once the budget was complete, it was submitted to county clerk Shawndra Taggart's office. Robinson said some elected officials usually ask for their budgets, but according to Taggart, only one official had requested it.

The budgets were then made available for every JP after the committee meeting, Robinson said. He added each one had to sign for his or her budget.

All but Reginald Adams signed off.

With a motion on the floor to pass the budget, JP Alfred Carroll made a substitute motion to continue the 2022 budget for 90 days to give the JPs more time to review the 2023 budget. That motion failed with Adams, Melanie Dumas, Brenda Bishop-Gaddy, Cedric Jackson, Reginald Johnson and Carroll voting in favor of the 90-day extension.

"You can't operate county business without a budget," said Robinson. "That's not how it works."

JP Glenda Daniels said there was no way the county could continue with the 2022 budget.

"That budget included covid-19 money and various other entities," she said. "There is no way we can vote to continue that budget because those fundings are not available anymore."

Since all the JPs signed off and received their budget, Robinson said no one reached out to him expressing a concern about the budget and felt some of the concerns were personal.

JP Jimmy Fisher, the finance committee chairman, said he had served under two previous county judges and JPs didn't sit in on the budget process.

JP Patricia Royal added as a former city clerk for eight years, she never had a JP come to her office for the budget.

"We didn't go through all of this," she said. "If we wanted to see the budget and we were not pleased, we could have called or come in. All you have to do is call and find out when he was doing the budget and come down. What we're doing now is just kicking the can."

Royal said this was not done under previous administrations, nor were the meetings as long as they are now.

Dr. Conley Byrd then made a motion to amend the budget to increase the sheriff's line items which included the Adult Jail, Public Safety and Emergency Vehicle lines. According to Byrd the money is already there.

The budget passed as amended with Carroll casting the only "no" vote.