Razorback standout in line for Bowerman

FAYETTEVILLE -- An SEC men's athlete has won The Bowerman -- presented since 2009 to the top collegiate track and field performer by the U.S. Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association -- six of the past seven times it has been awarded.

Ayden Owens-Delerme, a senior at the University of Arkansas, hopes to make it seven of eight for the SEC when The Bowerman for the 2022 season is presented tonight during a banquet in Denver.

Owens-Delerme, who swept NCAA titles in the heptathlon indoors and the decathlon outdoors, is one of two finalists for the men's award along with Florida State hurdler Trey Cunningham, who won NCAA titles in the 60-meter hurdles indoors and the 110-meter hurdles outdoors.

North Carolina A&T sprinter Randolph Ross, who won the 400 meters at the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets, had been a finalist, but on Wednesday The Bowerman Advisory Board announced that he had been removed from consideration for the award.

Ross has been banned from competing for three years as a result of faking an email to anti-doping authorities to try to avoid a suspension over a failure to accurately report his whereabouts regarding drug testing, according to an Associated Press report.

SEC athletes to win The Bowerman the past seven times include Arkansas sprinter and jumper Jarrion Lawson. He won The Bowerman in 2016 after victories in the 100 and 200 meters and long jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

"Jarrion's someone I watched when I was in high school when he won the triple at the NCAAs," said Owens-Delerme, who is from Pittsburgh. "At that time I was a young kid, but I wanted to aspire to do something that Jarrion had done."

Owens-Delerme was in fourth place in the heptathlon going into the 1,000 meters -- the final event -- at the NCAA indoor meet and 152 points out of the lead, but he ran a career-best 2 minutes, 31.55 seconds to win the title with 6,211 points and overtake Georgia junior Kyle Garland, who finished second with 6,200.

At the NCAA outdoor meet, Owens-Delerme led the decathlon after the first day's five events, then remained ahead to the finish and scored 8,457 points to match the meet record set by Oregon's Ashon Eaton in 2010 -- The Bowerman winner that year.

"Ayden won his NCAA titles in a couple of different ways," Razorbacks assistant coach Travis Geopfert said. "Indoors he had a really bad day one, and then came back to win on day two like nobody's ever really seen before.

"Then at the outdoor meet, he basically led it start to finish and showed he was a world-class competitor in every single event."

Among SEC athletes to win The Bowerman for men along with Lawson are Texas A&M's Deon Lendore (2014), Florida's Marquis Dendy (2015), Tennessee's Christian Coleman (2017), Florida's Grant Holloway (2019), and LSU's JuVaughn Harrison (2021).

USC's Michael Norman (2018) is the only athlete not from an SEC school to win The Bowerman since 2014. The award wasn't presented in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic that canceled the NCAA indoor meet and the entire outdoor season.

Owens-Delerme competed at USC and Michigan before transferring to Arkansas.

"Coming to Arkansas and competing in the SEC was what I needed to go to the next level and play with the big boys," Owens-Delerme said. "The competition in the SEC is the best you're going to find across the board collegiately. That's what I'm representing."