TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

HIGHLAND 63, COUCH, MO. 46 Dylan Monroe's 29 points powered Highland (8-2) to its fourth straight win and into the next round of the Battle of the Border Tournament at Mammoth Spring.

IZARD COUNTY 70, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 55 Cason Black's 16 points led a surge for Izard County (3-6) in its comeback. Jude Everett scored 14 points, and both Tyler Hill and Wyatt Buchanan ended with 13 apiece for the Cougars, who trailed by 17 points in the first half. Keaton Melton added nine points for Izard County.

LAKE HAMILTON 81, TEXARKANA 39 Zac Pennington struck for 20 points in win No. 9 for Lake Hamilton (9-2, 1-1 5A-South). Ty Robinson had 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Charter Harris contributed 8 points for the Wolves.

MARIANNA 71, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 51 Jamarie Anthony put up 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a 20-point thumping for Marianna (6-2, 3-0 2A-6). Jordan Williams scored 14 points, and Montrel Jones chipped in with 10 for the Trojans.

MARSHALL 71, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 59 Payton Depriest guided Marshall (13-3, 4-0 2A-2) to a tight victory. Bryce Griffin had 15 points, Alessandre Govi scored 14 points, and Jesse Ragland amassed 12 for the Bobcats. Kyler Chapman finished with 22 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (8-9, 2-2).

RECTOR 68, MARMADUKE 58 Kameron Jones busted loose for 29 points to lead Rector (9-0, 4-0 2A-3) to a ninth victory. Cooper Rabjohn added 15 points for the Cougars.

RIVERVIEW 79, BALD KNOB 75 Tadrian Baker scored 23 points and Tristan Cunningham connected for 22 points as Riverview (4-1, 1-1 3A-6) prevailed. Tucker Cunningham also finished with 12 points for the Raiders, who were also 14 of 20 from the free-throw line.

SHIRLEY 63, CALICO ROCK 34 Hogan Little was the game's high scorer with 23 points as Shirley (16-4, 3-1 1A-2) won for the fifth time in six games. Arick Newell had 20 points, and Tyler Spencer had 12 points for the Blue Devils. Riley Whiteaker led Calico Rock (9-8, 5-2) with 15 points.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 76, QUITMAN 41 A 30-point night from Harper Rorex paved the way for Sloan-Hendrix (14-2, 4-0 2A-2). Braden Cox scored 12 points, and Greyson Ealy provided 11 for Quitman (2-8, 1-4).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 76, VIOLA 53 Eight three-pointers from Max Gipson opened the door for West Side Greers Ferry (11-6, 5-2 1A-2). Gipson ended with 28 points, and Jacob Carlton had 19 for the Eagles. Zack Birmingham scored 16 points as well for Greers Ferry. Mason Jackson's 19 points paced Viola (2-11, 0-4).

GIRLS

IZARD COUNTY 61, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 54 Makensie Yancey turned in 16 points as Izard County (2-5) ended a three-game losing streak. Quinn Johnson and Tinlee Bailey also landed in double figures with 14 points apiece for the Lady Cougars. Gabby Hancock had 15 points, and Mckenzie Massey collected 14 points for White County Central (8-9), which lost its sixth consecutive game. Jaci Beals also scored 13 points for the Lady Bears.

LONOKE 54, LITTLE ROCK HALL 51 Tyesha James drove Lonoke (6-4, 1-1 4A-5) to a slim win with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. D'Mya Eason had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Shakari James gathered 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Rabbits.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 47, MARSHALL 32 A.J. Person put in 17 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (16-2, 3-0 2A-2), which responded accordingly after losing to Rogers Heritage on Saturday. Dessie McCarty had 16 points for the Lady Warhawks. Audrey Blair and Makaela Blair had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Marshall (5-7, 2-3).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 68, NASHVILLE 51 A big night from Ja'Miya Brown was pivotal for North Little Rock (11-0). The senior scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who remained unbeaten.

QUITMAN 66, SLOAN-HENDRIX 27 Silver Mulliniks supplied 22 points as Quitman (9-1, 5-0 2A-2) dominated. Emi Kennedy and Anna Hooten both had 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Katelyn Graddy's 11 points was tops for Sloan-Hendrix (3-11, 1-4).

SHIRLEY 58, CALICO ROCK 49 Shirley (7-9, 4-3 1A-2) got 24 points from Akayla Rocha and 22 points from Addie Overturff to beat its league neighbors. Lyrick Stapleton had 22 points to lead Calico Rock (1-14, 0-7), which dropped its fifth straight game.

VIOLA 45, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 40 A.J. McCandlis' 17 points allowed Viola (8-4, 3-1 1A-2) to slip pass its conference rivals. Alyssa Smith scored 18 points, and Shawna Carlton tallied 12 points for West Side Greers Ferry (7-10, 2-5).