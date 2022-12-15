School news: Three from region receive first white coats as medical students

SAU

Seth Horn was chosen to be on the Southern Arkansas University homecoming court for 2022. Horn is a senior agricultural education major from Springdale.

Candidates on the court represented their club or organization at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony on Oct. 1 during the presentation of Homecoming royalty.

_

NYITCOM

New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, N.Y., welcomed its newest medical students during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. Local medical students coated include:

Harrison Dean from Fayetteville;

Ethan Nguyen from Rogers; and

Jaden Williams from Bentonville.

The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage that marks the official start of a student's medical education.

_

Georgia State

Joshua Jackson of Fayetteville earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in English, with a concentration in Literary Studies, from Georgia State University during the summer semester of 2022.

More than 2,000 students earned degrees and/or certificates at the associate's, bachelor's, and graduate program levels during the summer.

Located in Atlanta, Georgia State University has a student body of nearly 52,000.

_

UCA

The University of Central Arkansas conferred 204 undergraduate and 285 graduate degrees and certificates in August through the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and Graduate School. The following local students earned degrees:

Taylor Ajtun of Van Buren; Hannah Bender of Fort Smith; Kristen Leann Benson of West Fork; Paul B. Blomgren of Rogers; Zoey Marie Brown of Barling; Samantha L. Cole of Harrison; Canaan Joy Craig of Siloam Springs; Alexandra Lea Easley of Fort Smith; Mattingly Frances Fallon of Fayetteville; Faith Agnes Forrest of Bella Vista.

Thomas M. Gray of Springdale; Lauren Nicole Harper of Rogers; Tara Harris of Bella Vista; Tanner James Hayes of Cave Springs; Andrew Powell Hendricks of Fayetteville; Ryan Hicks of Rogers; Lily Ngoc Ho of Fort Smith; Shiloh Marie Horton of Greenwood; Patricia Hudlow of Fort Smith; Rachel James of Fort Smith; Colette Fawn James of Greenwood.

Amanda Johnson-Asher of Springdale; Olivia Carol Karnes of Fayetteville; Lindsee Paige LaBrecque of Gravette; Reece Austin Mercer of Siloam Springs; Andie Marie Montgomery of Fort Smith; Shaanti O'Dell of Berryville; Devyn Nicole Paden of Lavaca; Ha Phan of Fort Smith; Madison Ann Rich of Summers; Hannah Rose Rofkahr of Ozark; Abbie Marie Russell of Springdale.

Ronnie D. Schlinker of Van Buren; Rachael Marie Schluterman of Charleston; Brooklyn Marie Schultes of Alma; Jordan Elizabeth Setser of Springdale; Malia DeShae Shelton of Fayetteville; Bailey N. Smith of Van Buren; Makenzie Elexis Smith of Fort Smith; Rebecca Katherine Stalder of Springdale; Brian Stricker of Gentry; McKenzie Elizabeth Svebek of Siloam Springs; Shawna Leigh Teague of Fort Smith; Mariel Karen Van Horn of Rogers; Hope Elizabeth Wages of Springdale; Karly Krodell Waller of Elkins.

Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway. UCA has more than 160 academic programs and certificates with the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School.

_

Fayetteville Christian

Alex Pagliani, a Fayetteville Christian School eighth grader, was named a 2022 Soybean Scholar by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Pagliani's recognition comes after completing six online classes and winning the Soybean Science Challenge award at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Science and Engineering Fair for a science project focusing on soybeans.

Pagliani's project examined soybean pollen viability under low-temperature stress.

_

Southwest Junior High

Jenny Garcia-Torres, a Southwest Junior High School ninth grader in Springdale, was named a 2022 Soybean Scholar by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Garcia-Torres' recognition comes after completing six online classes and winning the Soybean Science Challenge award at the FFA State Agriscience Fair for a science project focusing on soybeans.

Garcia-Torres's project set out to determine the best temperature to grow soybeans.

_

Alma High

McKenzie Butler, an Alma High School senior, was named a 2022 Soybean Scholar by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Butler's recognition comes after completing six online classes and winning the Soybean Science Challenge award at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Science and Engineering Fair for a science project focusing on soybeans.

Butler's project aimed to find how sodium polyacrylate in soil affects drought resistance and growth in soybeans.

__

Oregon State

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Summer 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University in Corvallis.

A total of 3,162 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

Bryan Sheehan, Bentonville; Wyatt J. Davis, Greenbrier; Matthew N. Bareno, Harrison; and Clayton Bramel, Rogers.

As one of only three universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant institution, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today's most pressing issues.

