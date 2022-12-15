Siloam Springs directors reject $35,000 contract for Main Street group

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors rejected a 2023 contract for Main Street Siloam Springs, after one director said he thought the organization failed to follow through on two major events and inserted itself unnecessarily into city planning.

Initially the $35,000 contract was on the consent agenda for Dec. 6, but it was pulled off for further consideration by Director David Allen. The director said he has had some problems with the lack of exposure for Downtown Trick-or-Treat and the Heritage League Christmas Parade.

These events were not promoted on Main Street's website or Facebook page, Allen said. He said he sent Main Street Siloam Springs a Facebook message but never got a response.

"I've been seeing a lot of lack of follow-through on Main Street, and I just cannot support $35,000 for them this year," Allen said.

Allen also said he was a little disconcerted Main Street Siloam Springs held a separate meeting for the business owners on East Main Street to discuss the East Main Street Redesign Project around the same time the city held the last public meeting for the project May 18.

Main Street Siloam Springs Executive Director Stacy Morris said her group had given up Downtown Trick-or-Treat as an event it managed years ago. The organization did put the event back in their contract, she said.

Morris also said Main Street Siloam Springs was asked through its contact in the Downtown Connectivity Master Plan to work on any plan that is in the East Main Street project.

"Part of our job is to go make sure all of those businesses knew about the public meeting," she said.

Morris also said she believes city staff scheduled a meeting for just the business owners prior to the public meeting so they could have all of their questions answered.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson asked Community Development Director Don Clark to shed light on the meeting. Clark said city staff did reach out to Main Street Siloam Springs to have them make sure the businesses on East Main Street were aware of the meeting.

Clark said the goal of the meeting was for the voices of the business owners to be heard, not to persuade anyone to support the project. The reason the board was not invited to the meeting was because then the public would have to be invited, he said.

Allen said he doesn't believe Main Street Siloam Springs should be involved in coordinating communication with the Downtown Connectivity Master Plan, but rather have city staff handle it.

The contract was voted down 3-2 with Allen and Lesa Rissler voting no and directors Marla Sappington and Carol Smiley absent.

Main Street Siloam Springs' contract, along with that of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Siloam Springs Museum, are reviewed annually at the end of December for renewal.

Patterson said the agreement failed because there needed to be four votes for approval. The contract can be brought back as an adjustment to the 2023 budget if it is substantially the same contract.

Morris released the following statement via email the following day: "Main Street Siloam Springs has a focused mission, which is to lead the downtown effort to preserve our historic district, support local business and develop a vibrant gathering place for our community.

"Our program is strong, and we will continue to do the important work of our mission. We are proud of the accomplishments made as we work alongside the city of Siloam Springs and look forward to continuing that work."



