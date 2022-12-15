Smith finding groove for Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- It didn't take University of Arkansas guard Nick Smith long to get adjusted to college basketball after missing the first six games recovering from a right knee injury.

Smith, a 6-5 freshman from Jacksonville and McDonald's All-American at North Little Rock High School, is averaging 19.7 points the past three games as a starter after being limited to six minutes off the bench and going scoreless in his debut against Troy.

As Smith, 18, recalled after having 16 points in his first start against San Jose State, he was 8 and going against older players the last time he didn't score in a game.

Smith also had five assists without a turnover in 24 minutes to help the Razorbacks beat San Jose State 99-58 at Walton Arena.

"Nick Smith comes back, for really the first time, and he shows you why he's a guy that's being talked about on all the draft boards," Spartans Coach Tim Miles said on San Jose State's postgame radio show.

Smith is projected as a top five overall pick in most 2023 NBA mock drafts.

If only the past three games were counted, Smith would be the SEC's leading scorer, just ahead of Arkansas teammate Ricky Council, a junior guard averaging 19.2 points.

Before the San Jose State game, Arkansas senior forward Kamani Johnson predicted Smith quickly would have a positive impact.

"I can't wait until Nick gets going," Johnson said. "It's going to be a show. I can't wait to watch it, honestly.

"Once Nick gets going and everybody just gets to clicking and rolling, it's going to be a lot of fun in Bud Walton, I can tell you that."

Smith and the Razorbacks also hope to have fun at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, where No. 10 Arkansas (9-1) plays Bradley (7-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

"I think Nick is progressing exactly how we hoped that he would," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "He's fully engaged in practice, pre-practice and post-practice."

"I think he's getting more and more comfortable with each game both scheme-wise and also from an individual standpoint as well."

When Arkansas shot 33.3% (18 of 54) from the field against North Carolina-Greensboro, Smith came through with 22 points --accounting for 33.8% of the offense -- and hit 6 of 14 shots and 9 of 11 free throws to help the Razorbacks win 65-58. He scored 21 points in Arkansas' 88-78 victory over Oklahoma and hit 8 of 16 shots and 4 of 4 free throws.

"Obviously, the points come to mind right away," Musselman said of Smith's game. "He stretches out the defense because of his ability to shoot, not only three-point shots, but shoot them at a really high clip.

"He's really good in transitions. He's excellent at creating his own shot when plays break down. He's a really willing passer. He's got a high basketball IQ. All those things I think make our team much harder to defend and game plan against."

Smith was selected as National Freshman of the Week by CBS Sports and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. He also was recognized by long-time ESPN analyst Dick Vitale as his national "Diaper Dandy" Star of the Week and shared SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors with Alabama forward Noah Clowney.

Since having his minutes restricted against Troy as a precaution, Smith has averaged 30.7 as a starter.

"I feel like I've been getting into the groove of things," Smith said. "Practicing hard each and every day just working on my game.

"Coach Muss has allowed me to play my full game and try to get back to where I was before all that [injury] stuff happened.

"I feel like I've still got some ways to go. Obviously seeing myself on the court, just watching film, I'm not as explosive as of right now. But [as] the season keeps continuing to go, I feel like I'll get that back."

Smith took himself out against Oklahoma with 5:32 left and didn't get back on the court after going to the locker room and returning to the bench.

"A little something that was going on with my body," Smith said. "I went back and just tested some stuff out and everything was fine."

Smith had played 29 minutes when he took himself out of the Oklahoma game after playing 39 against UNC-Greensboro.

"The first thing that goes, as an athlete, period, if you take some time off, is your legs," Smith said. "I'm trying to get my legs back under me."

Smith is known primarily as a scorer, but he's averaging 3.0 assists.

"Winning is so important to him, No. 1," Musselman said of how Smith shares the ball. "And then No. 2, I think he understands that you have to respect the defense and take what the defense gives you.

"I think all those things are part of who he is as a basketball player, what his DNA is and certainly those assists mean a lot to us because defenses are going to focus in on him.

"He's going to draw extra defenders when he's in isolation or pick-and-roll situations. So certainly, not only a willingness to be a passer, but also a feel for who to pass to and when to pass is real important."

As a starter Smith is shooting 45.5% (20 of 44) from the field, 33.3% on three-pointers (5 of 15) and 82.4% on free throws (14 of 17).

"I think he's wired to be a scorer," Musselman said when asked if it's realistic for Smith to average 20 or more points on the season. "He's used to having defenses focus on him. He's shown that when teams send extra defenders at him, he's a willing and great passer."

When Smith sat out earlier in the season, he was an active cheerleader on the bench. He was especially vocal during the season opener against North Dakota State when the Razorbacks won 76-58.

"Nick was probably too engaged during the game at the end of the bench," Musselman said. "The referee kept telling guys to sit down.

"Finally, I went down there and said, 'Who are they talking about?' And four or five guys pointed to Nick."

Now that Smith is playing, he's still showing plenty of emotion.

"I'm just very competitive," Smith said. "I feel like we've got one of the best fan bases in the country. They get the team going, and obviously, they get me going.

"I've always been an emotional player. Love the game of basketball.

"It's fun for me, and especially if we win, it's very fun. It's not very fun when you lose 'em. Once the crowd gets going, the team gets pumped up, I get pumped up and you know Coach Muss gets pumped up."

Musselman said Smith loves to get his teammates excited.

"He's vocal in timeouts," Musselman said. "Some guys quietly go about stuff and other guys are emotional spark plugs.

"I think his energy is an emotional energy the whole team feeds off of."





Men’s basketball

Bradley at No. 10 Arkansas

WHEN 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Arkansas 9-1, Bradley 7-3

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TICKETS Game announced as a sellout









Nick Smith







Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, during the second half of the Razorbacks’ 99-58 win over the San Jose State Spartans at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





