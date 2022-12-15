COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sanders earns another All-America honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was chosen as a second-team All-American in voting released Wednesday by the American Football Coaches Association, giving the junior a clean sweep of the five outlets used to determine All-America teams.

Sanders added to previous second-team All-America selections by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News. The Denton, Texas, native, a transfer from Alabama, was a first-team choice by The Associated Press.

The 6-5, 233-pounder racked up 9.5 sacks, the seventh-highest total in Arkansas history and the most since Chris Smith also had 9.5 in 2012. Sanders ranks 10th in the nation in sacks and second in the SEC behind Alabama's Will Anderson, who has 10. He led the Razorbacks not only in sacks but also with 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 3 forced fumbles. He also recovered a fumble and notched his first career pass interception in a 42-27 win over No. 14 Ole Miss.

Sanders has declared early for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not participate in the Razorbacks' appearance in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Dec. 28.

Sanders is the ninth Arkansas football player to be chosen as a first- or second-team All-American by the five outlets. He is the first since tailback Darren McFadden was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2007 and the first Arkansas defender since Billy Ray Smith Jr., in 1982.

The list of Razorbacks to be named first- or second-team All-America across the board: two-way lineman Bud Brooks (1954), defensive tackle Loyd Phillips (1966), offensive tackle Greg Kolenda (1979), Smith (1981-82), offensive guard Steve Korte (1982), offensive tackle Shawn Andrews (2003) and McFadden (2006-07).

Sanders is the second Arkansas linebacker to receive All-America recognition in the last three years, following Grant Morgan's selection as a second-team pick by the AFCA in 2020.

-- Tom Murphy

Trio named Division II All-Americans

Two players from Great American Conference champion Ouachita Baptist and one from Henderson State were selected to The Associated Press D-II All-America team Wednesday.

OBU's T.J. Cole, a running back, and offensive lineman Peyton Stafford joined Henderson State receiver Xavier Malone as second-team selections. All three were also named first-team all-conference this past season.

Cole, who's a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy for the top player in NCAA Division II, shattered the Tigers' single-season rushing record with 1,672 yards on the ground. His 26 touchdowns were also a program record.

Stafford was nominated for the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year while Malone finished second in Division II in receiving yards per game with 125.7. He ended the season with 67 catches for 1,382 yards and 15 touchdowns.

-- Erick Taylor