Stocks finish lower after Fed’s 7th rate hike of year

A bumpy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in its fight against inflation and signaled that more increases lay ahead.

As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by half a percentage point, marking its seventh increase this year. The Fed also said it expected to raise rates higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6% after giving up an earlier gain of 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 0.8%. Bond yields mostly fell after a brief rally after the Fed's announcement.

"The market was expecting the Fed to tone down its hawkishness, which it did not," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Bond yields wavered for much of the afternoon as traders digested the Fed's action. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.48% from 3.50% from late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed moves, held steady at 4.22%.

Wall Street has been closely watching economic reports on consumer spending and employment, which remain strong. That has made it more difficult for the Fed to tame inflation while also helping to protect the slowing economy from a possible recession.

The U.S. will release its weekly report on unemployment benefits today, along with retail sales data for November.

Roughly 70% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, with technology companies, banks and retailers among the biggest weights on the benchmark index. Apple Inc. fell 1.6%, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped 2.3% and Best Buy Co. Inc. slid 3.9%.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 24.33 points to 3,995.32. The Dow slid 142.29 points to 33,966.35, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 85.92 points to 11,170.89.

Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index slid 11.91 points, or 0.7%, to 1,820.45.

Delta Air Lines Inc. rose 2.8% after it raised its fourth-quarter financial outlook and issued an optimistic forecast for 2023.

Information for this report was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.