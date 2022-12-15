Sections
Police beat: Suspect arrested in I-430 shooting case

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:24 a.m.

The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a March shooting on Interstate 430 in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Christian Torrence, 32, of Little Rock faces felony counts of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm in the March 7 shooting on I-430 near the David O. Dodd overpass, the release states.

The victim in that shooting incident told police that someone drove past her and fired a gun, striking her vehicle. She was not injured.

