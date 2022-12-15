His first year on The Hill in 1998, Houston Nutt sparked a downtrodden but Danny Ford-toughened Razorback football team to an 8-0 start that had Hog fans thinking championships, and not just of the SEC variety.

It was a week-four win in Little Rock over Kentucky that convinced the state the Hogs just might be on to something in '98. The Razorbacks had just dispatched (pre-Saban) Alabama 42-6 in Fayetteville--back when such things were within the realm of possibility--and a Saturday night showdown on ESPN with a very good Kentucky team and its then-gimmicky new "Air Raid" offense would determine if Arkansas was for real.

The Hogs were ranked, for the first time in a couple of years, and the national spotlight was again heating the seats in Fayetteville. Arkansas ultimately slowed Tim Couch and the potent Wildcat offense, a late goal-line stand preserving a 27-20 win. That late stand is considered one of War Memorial Stadium's loudest moments.

. . .

The architect of Kentucky's Air Raid was a little-known coordinator named Mike Leach, who would go on to install his offense as head coach and play caller at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently, Mississippi State. Asked perhaps two decades later about the loudest venues at which he had coached, the always-quotable Leach immediately mentioned War Memorial and Razorback fans.

And he did so in his usual eccentric style, for which he came to be known, noting War Memorial's enclosed concrete advantages. He also came to be known as "The Pirate," because, well, he liked pirates. And didn't mind devoting portions of press conferences to sharing their history (or for that matter, Native American migration patterns).

Non-football soliloquies were a possibility, if not a probability, in Mike Leach interviews and press conferences. He once advised an SEC Network sideline reporter to forgo her upcoming wedding ceremony and elope instead.

The Pirate shared his opinions on Bigfoot (wanted it to be real but had his doubts), aliens (a strong believer that mankind isn't the only life in the universe), candy corn and other seasonal foods (there's a reason they serve it only once a year), even the utility of Viking axes, one of which he kept by his bed (for use against intruders and as a grappling hook).

His most well-known riff might be an analysis of which Pac-12 mascots would prevail in a fight.

The Pirate was a lawyer and a history buff, and one of the college game's best innovators. Since the late '90s, the game has followed his lead.

Coach Leach led Tech and Wazzu to their only 11-win seasons--and this fall, he led Mississippi State to an 8-4 record capped by a 24-22 win over hated Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. And depending on which insider one chooses to believe, the Pirate expressed interest in the Arkansas job before Sam Pittman ultimately was hired.

He never made it back to Little Rock, at least to War Memorial, but made his first trip to Razorback Stadium last year. The Hogs survived, 31-28, holding on in similar fashion to that Kentucky game so many years ago.

. . .

The world is down one Pirate, capital P, this week. Coach Leach died in Jackson, Miss., after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his home in Starkville. The Leach family and MSU program were inundated with an outpouring of support from across the sporting world, and especially from opposing fan bases.

College football being a box of Cracker Jacks, Mike Leach was the prize inside. You never knew what you were going to get. And he'll be missed.