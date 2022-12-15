Tigers (9-1) overcome halftime deficit

AUBURN, Ala. -- The Auburn Tigers went from not being able to hit many shots to scarcely missing.

Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and No. 19 Auburn heated up in the second half to beat Georgia State 72-64 Wednesday night.

The Tigers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes.

Georgia State led 31-28 at the half.

Auburn hit 18 of 27 shots (66.7%) in the half but struggled to shake the Panthers (5-5), who led by six a few minutes after coming back from the locker room.

"The first half we were second-guessing coming off the tough loss to Memphis, just trying to get our groove back," said Auburn freshman Tre Donaldson, who helped fuel the surge. "We were second-guessing our shots in the first half.

"We had a talk in the locker room and said we're going to shoot the ball with confidence and we're going to knock them down like we did in the second half."

Williams made 8 of 11 shots, including both three-point attempts, and had eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Green did much of his damage from the free throw line, where he was 11 of 15, and passed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Coach Bruce Pearl said Green twisted his ankle late and could miss a couple of days of practice.

Johni Broome scored 13 for the Tigers.

"This team in the last three games against Colgate, Memphis and now Georgia State is not playing well enough to beat the teams left on our schedule," Pearl said.

"There's got to be a level of accountability for our players to be able to make plays on both ends of the floor."

Evan Johnson led Georgia State with 14 points. Dwon Odom had 13 but made just 4 of 16 shots.

NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69,

JACKSON STATE 59

JACKSON, Miss. -- DJ Jeffries scored 15 points as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame some early trouble and beat Jackson State.

Tolu Smith and Eric Reed had 13 points and Keshawn Murphy added 10 to lead the Bulldogs (10-0).

Coltie Young, the Starkville native who attended Starkville High School, scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (1-9) against his hometown team. He shot 8 for 13 from the floor, including 7 for 11 on three-pointers.

The Tigers became the first team this season to score more than 55 points against the Bulldogs, who have the nation's No. 1 scoring defense.

Jackson State led by 10 in the first half after Mississippi State got off to a sluggish start.

NO. 16 UCLA 87,

NO. 20 MARYLAND 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to a victory over No. 20 Maryland.

On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA's move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn't much of a contest.

Maryland (8-3) committed the game's first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a three-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help.

After going 2 for 24 from three-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the floor and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.

WOMEN

NO. 11 LSU 88,

LAMAR 42

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Angel Reese scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the first half and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 11 and undefeated LSU to a victory over Lamar for its 10th consecutive win.

The Tigers outscored Lamar 26-6 to stretch a two-point lead in the first quarter to a 43-21 halftime advantage. Reese was 9 of 11 from the floor in the first half with five rebounds, and she finished 13-of-15 shooting with 4 assists and 4 steals.

Flau'jae Johnson had 21 points to go with eight rebounds for LSU (10-0). Jasmine Carson added 12 points for the Tigers.

Sabria Dean scored 15 points and Portia Adams added 14 to lead Lamar (4-5).

NO. 13 UTAH 85,

COLORADO 58

SALT LAKE CITY -- Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado in a Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth consecutive game, including back-to-back 28-point performances. She was 10 of 14 from the floor and Utah shot 57%.

Jenna Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds for Utah (9-0), which moved up to its highest position in the AP poll since 2008.

Aaronette Vonleh scored 10 points for Colorado (8-3). The Buffaloes made just 18-of-58 shots (31%).

NO. 20 ARIZONA 89,

TEXAS SOUTHERN 55

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Cate Reese scored 20 points and Esmery Martinez had 16 and No. 20 Arizona held Texas Southern to 14 second-half points in a victory in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game.

Reese added 10 rebounds and Martinez grabbed 12 rebounds for Arizona (8-1). Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10.

Andriana Avent made 6 of 10 three-pointers and led Texas Southern (0-9) with 21 points.

Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (0) takes a lay up against Jackson State forward Romelle Mansel (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/HG Biggs)

