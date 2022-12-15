Sections
TODAY’S STATE DIV. I GAMES

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:09 a.m.

UALR women at Alabama

WHEN 6 p.m. Central 

WHERE Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 2-6; Alabama 7-2 

SERIES Alabama leads 1-0 

TV SEC Network 

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock 

INTERNET WatchESPN

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR 

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG 

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So. 5.3 6.3 

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr. 9.4 3.1 

G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr. 9.6 2.8 

F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Sr. 8.3 4.6 

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr. 3.8 2.8 

COACH Joe Foley (379-220 in 20th season at UALR, 835-301 in 36th season overall) 

ALABAMA 

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG 

G Brittany Davis, 5-9, Sr. 17.2 6.1 

G Hannah Barber, 5-6, Sr. 8.8 1.7

 F Aaliyah Nye, 6-0, Jr. 7.8 1.8 

C Jada Rice, 6-4, Sr. 7.2 4.7 

G Sarah Ashlee Barker, 6-0, Jr. 4.6 2.8 

COACH Kristy Curry (160-134 in 10th season at Alabama, 469-283 in 24th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR Alabama 

46.9 Points for 74.4 

61.3 Points against 60.1 

-6.3 Rebound margin -2.3 

+1.2 Turnover margin +3.5 

32.8 FG pct. 47.2 

15.0 3-pt. pct. 37.4 

56.4 FT pct. 74.8 

CHALK TALK Alabama was slated to visit UALR last season at the Jack Stephens Center, but the game was canceled due to a flu bug that prevented the Trojans from having enough available players. … The Trojans rank 347th among 350 Division I teams in scoring at 46.9 points per game. … Crimson Tide guard Brittany Davis ranks third in the SEC in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas St. women vs. Grambling State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro 

RECORDS ASU 4-5; Grambling State 1-8 

SERIES ASU leads 2-1 TV None 

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro 

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE 

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG 

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr. 11.4 5.4 

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So. 15.8 3.1 

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So. 9.2 1.8 

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So. 9.0 10.0 

F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr. 6.9 7.1 

COACH Destinee Rogers (12-15 in second season at ASU and overall) 

GRAMBLING STATE 

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG 

G Colbi Maples, 5-8, So. 12.8 2.6 

C Amanda Blake, 6-2, Jr. 3.2 4.8 

G Leah Morrow, 5-9, Sr. 8.0 3.9 

G Miracle Saxon, 5-10, Sr. 6.2 6.6 

G Phylicia Allen, 5-7, Sr. 5.9 2.7 

COACH Freddie Murray (84-103 in seventh season at Grambling State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU GSU 

72.2 Points for 52.4 

71.6 Points against 68.7 

+1.0 Rebound margin -5.6 

+0.2 Turnover margin -1.9 

40.9 FG pct. 33.9 

30.2 3-pt. pct. 27.1 

67.6 FT pct. 68.7 

CHALK TALK These teams have not met since Dec. 16, 2017, when ASU beat Grambling State 76-56 in Jonesboro. … The Tigers enter on a five-game losing streak and their one win this season came on Nov. 18 against New Orleans. … ASU’s Mailyn Wilkerson ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference at 2.4 three-pointers per game. … Grambling State sophomore Colbi Maples is a native of Earle.

