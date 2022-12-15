TODAY’S STATE DIV. I GAMES

UALR women at Alabama

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 2-6; Alabama 7-2

SERIES Alabama leads 1-0

TV SEC Network

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET WatchESPN

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So. 5.3 6.3

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr. 9.4 3.1

G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr. 9.6 2.8

F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Sr. 8.3 4.6

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr. 3.8 2.8

COACH Joe Foley (379-220 in 20th season at UALR, 835-301 in 36th season overall)

ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Brittany Davis, 5-9, Sr. 17.2 6.1

G Hannah Barber, 5-6, Sr. 8.8 1.7

F Aaliyah Nye, 6-0, Jr. 7.8 1.8

C Jada Rice, 6-4, Sr. 7.2 4.7

G Sarah Ashlee Barker, 6-0, Jr. 4.6 2.8

COACH Kristy Curry (160-134 in 10th season at Alabama, 469-283 in 24th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR Alabama

46.9 Points for 74.4

61.3 Points against 60.1

-6.3 Rebound margin -2.3

+1.2 Turnover margin +3.5

32.8 FG pct. 47.2

15.0 3-pt. pct. 37.4

56.4 FT pct. 74.8

CHALK TALK Alabama was slated to visit UALR last season at the Jack Stephens Center, but the game was canceled due to a flu bug that prevented the Trojans from having enough available players. … The Trojans rank 347th among 350 Division I teams in scoring at 46.9 points per game. … Crimson Tide guard Brittany Davis ranks third in the SEC in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas St. women vs. Grambling State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 4-5; Grambling State 1-8

SERIES ASU leads 2-1 TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr. 11.4 5.4

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So. 15.8 3.1

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So. 9.2 1.8

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So. 9.0 10.0

F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr. 6.9 7.1

COACH Destinee Rogers (12-15 in second season at ASU and overall)

GRAMBLING STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Colbi Maples, 5-8, So. 12.8 2.6

C Amanda Blake, 6-2, Jr. 3.2 4.8

G Leah Morrow, 5-9, Sr. 8.0 3.9

G Miracle Saxon, 5-10, Sr. 6.2 6.6

G Phylicia Allen, 5-7, Sr. 5.9 2.7

COACH Freddie Murray (84-103 in seventh season at Grambling State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU GSU

72.2 Points for 52.4

71.6 Points against 68.7

+1.0 Rebound margin -5.6

+0.2 Turnover margin -1.9

40.9 FG pct. 33.9

30.2 3-pt. pct. 27.1

67.6 FT pct. 68.7

CHALK TALK These teams have not met since Dec. 16, 2017, when ASU beat Grambling State 76-56 in Jonesboro. … The Tigers enter on a five-game losing streak and their one win this season came on Nov. 18 against New Orleans. … ASU’s Mailyn Wilkerson ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference at 2.4 three-pointers per game. … Grambling State sophomore Colbi Maples is a native of Earle.