Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trustees OK sale of bonds

by I.C. Murrell Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 2:58 a.m.
The Southeast Arkansas College campus in Pine Bluff is shown in this undated photo. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Southeast Arkansas College trustees Wednesday authorized a sale of bonds toward making capital improvements aimed at reducing the cost of energy.

The board last month agreed to sell up to $5.6 million in student tuition and free revenue improvement bonds. The purpose is to address electrical needs across campus and make upgrades as identified by Bernhard TME.

According to college President Steven Bloomberg, the college's lighting, HVAC and security infrastructure sustained aging to a point where SEARK needed to make a big investment in upgrades. The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved project financing at a special meeting Dec. 6. Once the bonds are sold, they will not mature until Jan. 1, 2044, at a yearly interest rate of 6.5%.

Bloomberg said the sale is scheduled for next Tuesday.

The SEARK board also approved certificates, diplomas and degrees to be presented during the college's graduation ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Print Headline: Trustees OK sale of bonds

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT