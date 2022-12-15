Turner helps with PBSD board

The Rev. Jesse Turner has expressed gratitude for helping complete a strategic plan and taking part in selecting a limited-authority board for the Pine Bluff School District.

“I was happy to participate in both,” the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc., said in a news release.

Johnny Key, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education, asked him to serve on the special committee to select a limited-authority board that would govern the district, which was an honor, he said.

“To be a voice for the patrons, the faith community, and the Community Affiliate Network was an awesome task,” Turner said.

The committee went through each application and weeded out the list of candidates to make a decision. The panel didn’t have a face to face interview with each of the 30 or so candidates, he said.

“The Pine Bluff School District has operated under state control for several years. I believe the parents in the school district are the drivers of their children’s education. Today, parents can rest assured that those selected will contribute to educational quality, monitor results, and intervene if needed. Parents also can now be excited to have a sense of ownership in the decision-making for their children. Parental engagement and school safety were two of my main concerns,” Turner said.