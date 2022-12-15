Two new exhibits help Museum of Discovery recover from 2021 flood

Two big new exhibits have opened this fall at the Museum of Discovery to highlight the Little Rock attraction's ongoing recovery from the destructive flooding of February 2021.

Both the Climber tower and the A-Maze-D maze provide active fun for youngsters visiting what professes to be Arkansas' oldest museum, tracing its roots to 1927. More new exhibits are planned for 2023, as previewed in a display of artists' drawings.

On Nov. 19, opening day for the two-story climbing tower, hundreds of youngsters and a smattering of adults clambered up and down the walkways in its three towers. The colorful structure is a tight fit, rising in the museum's tallest space around the central stairs.

"We are very confident that this will be the most popular attraction the museum has ever featured," says Chief Executive Officer Kelley Bass. "Other museums that have a Climber tell us we can't begin to imagine the size of the crowds that will come to try it."

According to museum spokeswoman Kendall Thornton, the Climber is a permanent addition.

"It was designed by Hands On! Studio of St. Petersburg, Fla., and fabricated and installed by Universal Services Associates of Folcroft, Pa.," she explains. It is two stories tall, includes three towers and consists of a series of tunnels with netting and platforms for guests to explore and "take risks in a safe environment."

"It is designed for ages 5-12, although there is no age cap," she says.

Part of the space now filled by the Climber was previously occupied by Amazing Airways, where children guide objects through air tubes and watch them shoot out of various openings. Bass calls this "our most popular exhibit up to now. We affectionately call it 'The Whoosh.'" Amazing Airways has been moved to the Discovery Cove gallery at the eastern end of the museum's lower floor.

The new A-MAZE-D, which is expected to remain at the museum until the fall of 2023, is an 1,800-square-foot labyrinth built of cardboard boxes. It is the largest maze yet created by designer Dave Phillips. He believes that mazes "help encourage exploration, critical thinking and problem-solving skills in children."

Bass says the maze has been a quick success, "partly because it's not simple to figure out. There are dead ends that require rethinking your path. I think kids like it because it feels like their own space, much like the Climber does."

Also new to the museum is Keva Planks. Borrowed from Oklahoma Museum Network, the exhibit teaches construction skills by using identical small blocks of wood to build towers and other structures.

A display of artists' impressions shows new exhibits aimed to open before the end of 2023 in the two galleries destroyed by last year's flood. One will be called Science Lab and the other will be Dynamic Earth.

After being closed for more than six months for repairs and renovations, Museum of Discovery reopened to the public on Aug. 21. According to Thornton, the science center experienced $7 million in damages when several boiler pipes burst on its roof and flooded the building in mid-February during a winter storm.

"The flooding affected a majority of our museum and destroyed three of our five galleries and administrative offices," she explains. "We reopened using a series of temporary exhibitions; most of the exhibitions were ones we leased out to other museums across the country. We were even fortunate to have a few museums provide us with some exhibitions free of leasing costs (Science Museum of Oklahoma and Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.)

"The process of having permanent exhibits designed and built to fill galleries is lengthy and expensive, especially during supply chain crunches and inflationary periods," she adds. "The Climber is the first feature in our permanent exhibition installation plan."

By the end of 2024, according to Bass, "we expect to install all new exhibits in two galleries -- Room to Grow and Wow Gallery -- that were not updated in our big renovation of 2011, funded by a $9.2 million grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation."

While their children are trying out the Climber and A-Maze-D, adults can view a series of information panels tracing the museum's history under various names. Founded in 1927 by noted author Bernie Babcock, it was initially located on Main Street and called the Museum of Natural History and Antiquities. It was moved to City Hall in 1929 but forced to close in 1935 during the Great Depression's financial woes.

Reopened in 1942, it spent more than a half-century in the Tower Building at MacArthur Park before moving in 1998 to the present River Market site under the new Museum of Discovery name.

A sign greeting visitors about to enter the exhibit areas proclaims its continuing mission: "To ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts and math in a dynamic, interactive environment."

Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown contributed to this story.

Brian Coats and carries his son, Milo, 2, as they explore a new cardboard maze at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)



Charlotte Coats and her daughter Finley, 5, explore a new cardboard maze at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)



Klaicey Ruby, 6, catches scarves blown through air tubes at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)



Clark Bates, 3, catches scarves blown through air tubes at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)



Emma Mann, 4, and her cousin Lyndon Okken, 4, look through a peep hole in a new cardboard maze at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)



Rhiley Robinson (left), 7, and Elsa Torres, 6, play Saturday morning in the new climber at the Museum of Discovery in downtown Little Rock. The installation, designed by Hands On! Studio, consists of tunnels and platforms enclosed by netting. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)



Elsa Torres (front), 6, and Rhiley Robinson, 7, play Saturday morning in the new climber at the Museum of Discovery in downtown Little Rock. The installation, designed by Hands On! Studio, consists of tunnels and platforms enclosed by netting. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)



Xaiver Hendrix, Jr., 9, plays Saturday morning in the new climber at the Museum of Discovery in downtown Little Rock. The installation, designed by Hands On! Studio, consists of tunnels and platforms enclosed by netting. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

