UA gift honored with room name

A flexible studio space/classroom at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation will be named for the Tim and Beverly Graham family in recognition of their $300,000 contribution.

The 3,758-square-foot flexible studio space/classroom on the third floor will be the Tim and Beverly Graham Family Studio and Classroom, according to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Center, expected to open in the fall of 2024, will house the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design's graduate program in timber and wood. It will also be an epicenter for its multiple timber and wood initiatives, as well as be the home for the school's existing design-build program and an expanded digital fabrication laboratory.

"This center gives the university an opportunity to showcase one of our state's most abundant natural resources," Tim Graham said in a news release from the university. "It also will allow the design professions to hire graduates who will bring new ideas and perspectives on what can be accomplished with wood."

The Fay Jones School is a leading advocate for innovation in timber and wood design, and the Center will have a similar focus, according to the university. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center will include studios, seminar and conference rooms, faculty offices, a small auditorium and a public exhibition space.

"The work done at the center will bring a new thought process to the design and construction industry," Dusty Graham, the youngest son of Tim and Beverly Graham and a 2004 graduate of the Fay Jones School, said in a news release from UA. "The studio spaces in particular are where students will learn and practice the concepts that are being used in the center."

The Center is not on the main UA-Fayetteville campus, but, rather, in the university's new Windgate Art and Design District, on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the southern part of the city. The Anthony Timberlands Center is being designed by Grafton Architects, a Dublin-based firm whose co-founders won the 2020 Pritzker Prize, considered one of the top prizes in the field of architecture.

"The Fay Jones School community is deeply grateful to the Graham family for their generosity and commitment to the Anthony Timberlands Center," Dean Peter MacKeith said in a university release. "The project embodies so many members of the school, university, and state constituencies, but this representation of the Graham family, already so closely related to the school, is especially meaningful."

Tim Graham, a Springdale native and UA-Fayetteville alumnus, is a former regional vice president of sales and marketing for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. As a founding partner of Pinnacle Group, he's been involved in commercial development activities in Northwest Arkansas comprising more than 2.5 million square feet of office, retail and warehouse space, according to the university.

In 2005, The Pinnacle Group partnered with General Growth Properties of Chicago to build the Pinnacle Hills Promenade outdoor mall in Rogers, which also features 1 million square feet of retail and dining space.

He served as president of Hunt Ventures from 2007 until 2019, where he was involved in overseeing the operations for rock quarries, concrete facilities, and oil and gas drilling in North and Central America. He has served on the university's Campaign Arkansas Steering Committee in support of the Fay Jones School, according to the university. He has also been a member of the Arkansas World Trade Center Board of Advisors.

Tim and Beverly have two children, elder son Tim Graham II and the aforementioned Dusty, according to the university. Graham Entities, managed by Beverly, is a family-owned property management company that oversees multiple family real estate investments.

Tim and his wife, Jessica, have two sons, Knox and Rigley, and Tim owns Third Street Realty, a real estate and property management company in Northwest Arkansas, according to the university. Dusty, who has five children -- Rowan, Grayre, Jasper, Hyde, and Vada -- with his wife, Veronica, is the principal partner with Core Architects Inc., and was a founding member of the company in 2007.

Dusty holds a bachelor's degree in architecture from UA-Fayetteville, where he minored in legal studies, according to the university. He is a member of the Fay Jones School's Dean's Circle and serves on the board of directors for the Springdale Housing Authority, Springdale Athletic Foundation, and Springdale Benevolent Foundation for the Rodeo of the Ozarks.

The latest cost estimate for the Center is $33.5 million, a majority of which is covered by private donations such as the Graham family gift, with the rest paid by university funds.