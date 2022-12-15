Uncooperative fowl

Ducks were all around us, but they wouldn't cooperate Tuesday.

It just goes to show that even at a legendary place like Hampton's Reservoir, epic success is never guaranteed.

The occasion was an annual Christmas hunt that I've been honored to join since 2005. The roster is always different, but the constant denominators have always been Sheffield Nelson of Little Rock and Jimmy Green of Stuttgart. Nelson was unable to be present Tuesday, but he did bag a 9-point buck elsewhere in Arkansas County the day before. Green, the longtime duck hunting guide at Hampton's Reservoir, was also absent.

Tuesday's lineup included Scott Hilburn of North Little Rock, Anne Marie Doramus of Little Rock, Grant Hastings of Little Rock, and Matthew Green, Jimmy's son and longtime guiding partner, and Mike Henderson of Stuttgart.

The morning started as always with a long ride into the reservoir's buckbrush in an aluminum boat that could best be described as a barge powered by a surface drive outboard motor. As we got underway, Green throttled up the motor to a thunderous roar.

"Good lord, Matthew, it sounds like you've released the hounds of hell!" I shouted above the din.

That was how the late Joe Morgan, a member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner, described the sound. Morgan despised surface drive motors and fought hard to ban them from wildlife management areas. My epithet elicited laughter from Doramus, a member of the Game and Fish Commission who served with Morgan. It prompted her to share more "Morganisms" about the motors.

"He railed about them any time he talked about duck hunting," Doramus said.

"It didn't keep him from riding out here on one, though, did it?" I asked.

"No, it sure didn't!" Doramus yelled as Green joined in the laughter.

One by one, Green deposited us at our spots. We formed a long, horseshoe-shaped line overlooking a wide hole dotted with buckbrush. A stiff wind blew against our backs.

"Ducks are going to land right in our face," I said to Hastings, who stood a few yards from me. We could scarcely contain our excitement.

As usual, small knots of green-winged teal landed directly in front of us five minutes before legal shooting time. Also as usual, they flew away about two minutes before legal shooting time. Precisely at legal shooting time, Green began blowing on his duck caller.

The ducks came. There were mallards, teal, northern shovelers, wood ducks and pintails. They swarmed from every direction except the correct direction. They looked the hole over from the sides, but mostly they came in with the wind from behind, flying very fast and giving us only passing shots.

Occasionally a few ducks cupped their wings against the wind and sailed in the way they should, but most of the ducks coming from the proper direction flared.

"It's hard when it's gray like this," Green said, referring to the weather. "They can see everything, and everything down here that's not natural stands out."

Hunters prefer to hunt with a bright sun and blue sky. Sunlight glares and refracts on rippling water and obscures hunters and other non-natural fixtures. Plus, ducks simply don't work holes and respond to calling in the manner to which we're accustomed.

At the Duck Season Social on Dec. 7, Rusty Creasey of McCrory and Doug Osborn, professor at the University of Arkansas-Monticello and director of the Five Oaks Agriculture Research and Education Center, talked about how hunting pressure has changed many facets of duck behavior. Ducks are indeed harder to hunt, as evidenced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's annual waterfowl status reports. Hunters kill roughly the same number of ducks every year, but they require a lot more hours of effort and many more days afield to do it.

"You can't work a mallard anymore," said Green. That means something coming from a highly skilled caller at a place where hunting pressure is extremely limited. Groups at Hampton's don't hunt the same places on consecutive days, and shooting stops at 9 a.m. For most of the day Hampton's is a rest area, but even there, ducks are skittish. It's vastly different than the way it was even five years ago.

Ducks flew over us all morning on Tuesday, but none offered a decent shot after about 7:45, and none offered any kind of shot after about 8:15 a.m. It's not because ducks weren't present. They boiled up from the brush by the hundreds as our boat rumbled past on the way back to the ramp.

Naturally, this prompted a lot of conversation at breakfast about whether a 60-day season is too long and whether it's detrimental to ducks to hunt them uninterrupted from Dec. 26 until the end of January.

Not surprising, it also prompted conversation about some practices on wildlife management areas. Surface-drive motors aren't just a nuisance because of the noise, one person said. They enable people to reach places that were previously inaccessible while scouting. It ensures that ducks never get any rest in public areas.

"Nobody that owns private duck water allows that to happen," he said.

"Yeah, but people spend a lot of money on their duck hunting toys, and they love to play with them," I said. "Our public areas are really more playground areas during duck season than they are wildlife management areas. For most wildlife, hunting is managed for the wildlife. Ducks are different. They are managed for hunting. It's a bass-ackwards way to do it, but they are adapting to it as a matter of survival."