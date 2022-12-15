Unit chief let go at Mississippi base

BILOXI, Miss. — The U.S. Air Force has removed the commander of a key training unit at a Mississippi air force base, saying leaders no longer had confidence in his abilities.

Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson announced Tuesday that she was relieving Col. William Hunter immediately.

He led the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi since June 2021.

In a statement to local news outlets, Edmondson cited a “loss of trust and confidence in [Hunter’s] ability to effectively command.” She did not specify what he had done wrong.

“Commanders must uphold the highest personal and professional standards and maintain a healthy, inclusive command climate in their unit,” said Edmondson, whose headquarters is also at Keesler.

Col. Jason Allen was appointed temporary commander.