US House passes short-term funding bill; Womack splits from GOP

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' U.S. Rep. Steve Womack was one of only nine Republicans who voted Wednesday to push back a government funding deadline to next week as lawmakers prepare to consider a major spending package.

The House of Representatives voted 224-201 to fund government operations through Dec. 23 and prevent a government shutdown set to happen this Friday. The continuing resolution maintains current funding levels without risking a pause of services.

Arkansas' other congressmen -- Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill and Bruce Westerman -- joined a majority of their Republican colleagues in opposition.

"The alternative is to shut the government down Friday," Womack of Rogers told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "To me, you can't justify that. Particularly at this time of the year, but anytime."

Congressional appropriators announced Tuesday an agreement to fund the federal government through Sept. 30, 2023, when the current fiscal year ends. Legislators are continuing to work on an "omnibus" bill combining several appropriations proposals, with the goal of Congress' passing the legislation next week.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., noted a continuing resolution does not fund new programs and caps expenses for current programs at existing amounts. He said he's determined that the final omnibus bill will include funding for Ukraine amid its war against Russia and language changing how Congress certifies presidential election results.

"Congress now has a road map for funding the government before the conclusion of the 117th Congress, something that the large majority of us want to see," he said on the Senate floor.

"If we can come to an agreement on an omnibus, I'm optimistic that these bills which are so important to Democrats and Republicans alike ... can become law."

Senate Republicans have given their Democratic colleagues two courses of action they can take by Dec. 22, according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: pass an omnibus measure or pass a continuing resolution, the latter of which would leave funding questions to the new Congress with a Democrat-run Senate and a Republican-controlled House.

"That's the deadline, and those are the two options," McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday.

Womack, a House Appropriations Committee member, said he wants to see the final language of the omnibus measure before deciding whether to support it.

"I'm told that we've got a higher defense number, which is something I've argued for," he said. "All the other matters -- how much non-defense [spending] is going up, any poison pill riders, anything in there like that -- when we see the text, we'll be able to make more of an informed decision."

House Republican leaders encouraged members to vote against the continuing resolution. That push came as Republicans prepare to take control of the House on Jan. 3.

"They've had the House, the Senate and the presidency," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters regarding Democrats. "They did not do their work, but they should not jam us now."

Crawford said passing the continuing resolution "tees up" the vote on the sweeping spending measure and a continuation of supporting Democrats' priorities into the split Congress.

"We've had ample time to address appropriations bills this year that would have addressed fiscal '23, and they punted on that," he said in his Capitol Hill office. "Here we are at the 11th hour, looking at an omni."

He insisted a resolution continuing funding into the new Congress would have been a more responsible decision while acknowledging Democrats could have used it as a "parting shot" for the incoming Republican majority.

"They've taken the opposite approach," he said. "It's fine. We can deal with that, but the reality is they're going to have to do it on their own, from my perspective."

In a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Westerman of Hot Springs insisted Democrat leaders have not made serious efforts to pass individual appropriations bills, instead relying on a funding measure in the final weeks of the lame duck Congress.

"In the 118th Congress, Republicans are ready to end the excessive spending that weighs on the backs of Americans and bring fiscal responsibility and transparency back to Washington, D.C.," he mentioned.

Hill, also in a statement, lobbed his own criticisms at congressional Democrats.

"Democrat leadership has failed to deliver for the American people. Today's government funding deadline comes as a surprise to no one and I am disappointed by my colleagues' inability to effectively draft this vital legislation in a timely manner," the lawmaker from Little Rock said. "The Democratic Party has led us to the brink of a government shutdown by, once again, delaying a much-needed resolution by at least a week."

The Senate will need to consider the continuing resolution before Friday's deadline. The body has also yet to take up the National Defense Authorization Act, a measure allocating billions of dollars to defense projects and water infrastructure. The House overwhelmingly approved the measure last week in a 350-80 vote. All four of Arkansas' delegates supported the legislation.

Schumer filed a motion Wednesday evening to move forward with the defense measure and an amendment on energy-permitting changes. The amendment stems from a push by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia in September to pass legislation addressing energy project permits and the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline in Appalachia.