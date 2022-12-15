LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Vegas-based Jonathan Karrant comes home for shows in Fort Smith





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

• Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8:30 p.m.: Bri Ailene, DJ Brown

• Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105

(501) 747-1246

9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend

• Church at Rock Creek

11500 W. 36th St.

(501) 225-8684; klove.com

7 p.m.: K-LOVE Christmas tour, with Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey, Brandon Heath, Tasha Layton & Jon Reddick ($26.78-$49.75)

• The Hall

W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Machine Head ($28)

• Park Plaza

6000 W. Markham St.

(501) 664-4956

11:40 a.m.-1 p.m.: NLR 7th/8th Grade Ensemble; NLR 6th Grade Choir

• Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

• White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Joshua Ray Walker ($12)

• Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Pamela Hopkins, Susan Erwin Prowse

CLARKSVILLE

• The Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

6 p.m.: Porter Wilson and the Little Big Band Honky Tonk Singalong

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

• Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com

8 p.m.: Lee Brice & Scotty McCreery ($49-$69)

HOT SPRINGS

• Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Theater

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Patti Savage & the OG Crew -- open mic night featuring 3 Days Reign

• Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

TEXARKANA

• Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

8:30 p.m.: Alex & Liv

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

• Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Haywood King, DJ Deja Blu

• Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Cory Fontenot

• Fassler Hall

311 E. Capitol Ave.

(501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

• Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: St. Leroy and the Martyrs

• JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: R@ndom

• Park Plaza

12 p.m.: Bigelow Panthers Choir

• Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9-11:45 p.m.: Ugly Sweater Soiree with The Rodney Block Collective ($15-$100)

• South on Main

1304 Main St.

(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis

• Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Dawson Hollow ($10-$72)

• Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

• White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Modeling, Peach Blush, Salon Blonde, Way Away ($10)

• Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Matt Sammons, Cliff & Susan (late)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

• Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Katie Guillen & the Drive, with Billy Ruben & Elevated Enzymes

• Spectator's

1012 W. 34th St.

(501) 791-0990

8:30 p.m.: Damn Country Band

• Ton's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

7-11 p.m.: Steve Crump Band

MAUMELLE

• Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: The Nightliners

CABOT

• Jay's Sandbar

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 690-0919

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band

CAMDEN

• Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CONWAY

• JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

• Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8-11:30 p.m.: Greg Ward Band ($5)

• Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock

• TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Akeem Kemp Band

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Auditorium

36 S. Main St.

(918) 641-4495; theaud.org

7:30 p.m.: Asleep at the Wheel, The Cate Brothers ($45)

• Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: The Shandies

FAYETTEVILLE

• Morano's

2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.

(479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields' annual birthday celebration

HOT SPRINGS

• Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

Lobby Bar

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

• The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; Chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Mister Lucky

• Central Cabaret & Nightclub

8 p.m.: Fantasy Land: Holiday Magic ($10)

• Crosswalk Bar & Club

2714 Central Ave

(501) 463-9463

6-9 p.m.: Kenny Mann and The Danger Zone

• J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

• Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band

• Vapors Live

315 Park Ave.

(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

7 p.m.: Blane Howard ($20-$40)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

• The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: DuoSonics

MAGNOLIA

• Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: JT Lee

MORRILTON

• Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 E. Broadway St. (aka U.S. 64)

(501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band ($5)

• Whistle Stop Landing Bar and Grill

100 W. Broadway St. (aka U.S. 64)

(501) 215-4976

7 p.m.: Mama Tryde

ROGERS

• TXAR House

300 S. First St.

6-9 p.m.: Monsterboy LIVES

TEXARKANA

• Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com

7:30 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds and the Tombstone Mind

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

• Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: DJ Dooley

• Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Karla Case Band

• The Hall

9 p.m.: Noche de Verano Sin Ti (Celebracion de Bad Bunny) $20-$30

• JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

• Nexus Coffee & Creative

301 President Clinton Ave., Suite B

(501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock, Tai Nishiuchi, Hemmed in Hollow ($10)

• Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Kody West, Hayefield ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

• River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Nightliners

• South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Second Hand Cannons ($5)

• Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: The Van's eighth (almost) annual Christmas Karaoke ($10)

• Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

• Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Cavort Usurp, Mismanage, Disregard the Moldy Cheese, Mud Lung

• White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Willi Carlisle, Dylan Earl, Chris Acker ($15)

• Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Matt Sammons, Cliff & Susan (late)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

• Cregeen's Irish Pub

301 Main St.

(501) 376-7468

8-11 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

• Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Ugly Sweater Xmas party, with Good Foot and Big Red Flag ($10)

SHERWOOD

• AREA 51

6511 Warden Road

(501) 835-5510

9 pm.: Dance Vibe Repeat ($10)

CABOT

• Censored Monkey

7619 John Harden Drive

(501) 241-0921

8 p.m.: GMG Band II, Black Hole Sun

CADDO VALLEY

• Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CONWAY

• JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

• Kings Live Music

8-11:30 p.m.: Dueling pianos by TK Cowboy and Layla Rasico ($5)

• Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Arkansas Brothers

• TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Anitra Jay

FAYETTEVILLE

• George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

9 p.m.: Boom Kinetic ($15)

HOPE

• Hempstead Hall

2500 S. Main St.

(870) 722-8565; hempsteadhall.com

7 p.m.: Lance Carpenter, Rachel Hale, CJ Solar, Mae Estes

HOT SPRINGS

• Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

The Fountain Room

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

Lobby Bar

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

• The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Mister Lucky

• Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Blackstrap

• Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar

6480 Central Ave. (Arkansas 7 South)

(501) 293-1571

7-11 p.m.: East End Band

• Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

2705 Central Ave.

(800)-OAKLAWN; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band

• Splash Wine Bar

325 Ouachita Ave.

(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

7:30-11 p.m.: Bree Rose & Noah Donaho

• Vapors Live

7 p.m.: Fun City Chorus

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

• The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

MAGNOLIA

• Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

MENA

• Jerry's Fish Camp

816 DeQueen St.

(479) 385-7569

9 p.m.: Brian Martin's Mess

PINE BLUFF

• Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas

701 S. Main St.

(870) 536-3375; asc701.org

7 p.m.: "Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special" ($20)

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

• Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

• River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Seven Hollows

• South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

• Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Albuny, Sin/Punishment, Crying in Public

• White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Earl & Them ($12)

• Little Rock Zoo

#1 Zoo Drive

(501) 666-2406

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

FAYETTEVILLE

• George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Joshua Ray Walker ($15-$20)

FORT SMITH

• 906 Lounge

906 Garrison Ave.

(479) 434-4343

5 p.m.: Jonathan Karrant

HOT SPRINGS

• Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

• Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(5o1) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

FORT SMITH

• 906 Lounge

7 p.m.: Jonathan Karrant

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

• JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

• Lobby Bar

320 W. Seventh St.

(501) 374-2615

7-9 p.m.: Louis Heard ($20)

• Park Plaza

11 a.m.: Mann Choir

• South on Main

7-9 p.m.: Open mic night with Joey Fanstar; bring your own instrument

• Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

• Bears Den Pizza

235 Farris Road

(501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Sycamore

• JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Trey Johnson

PARAGOULD

• Collins Theater

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Collins Community Choir -- A Rhapsody of Christmas ($10)

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

• CALS Ron Robinson Theater

100 River Market Ave.

(501) 320-5715

6:30 p.m.: Third annual Holiday Gospel Jazz Extravaganza ($50)

• Robinson Center Performance Hall

426 W. Markham St.

(501) 244-8800

7 p.m.: The Prophecy Show — The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($59-$89)

• Vino's

6-10 p.m.: The World

• White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Crying Weasel, Funkanites, Dream Baby Dream (benefit; donations)

CABOT

• Fire & Stone

2541 W. Main St.

(501) 843-3337

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

FAYETTEVILLE

• Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

MORRILTON

• Yesterday's Restaurant

1502 Oak St.

(501) 354-8821

6-8 p.m.: Robby & Jason

PINE BLUFF

• RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887

8-11 p.m.: Port City Blues Society's blues jam

TICKETS

• Ashley McBryde performs Feb. 25 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $24-$64, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at (870) 444-3007.

• Blue October performs at 8 p.m. April 2 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, $39.95-89.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartscenter.org, the arts center box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.

• Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, with Uncle Kracker, perform at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $39.99-$349.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walton Arts Center box office, at amptickets.com and at (479) 443-5600.

• Walker Hayes, with Ingrid Andress, and BRELAD performs April 21 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $35-$75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

• Caamp, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and The Bangas, Cima Funk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Miko Marks, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper and Willi Carlisle perform May 19-20 at Freshgrass in Bentonville, and early bird tickets, $110-$312, are on sale at themomentary.org and (479) 657-2335.

