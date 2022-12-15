LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Vegas-based Jonathan Karrant comes home for shows in Fort Smith

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
• Cannibal and Craft
307 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8:30 p.m.: Bri Ailene, DJ Brown
• Charlee's Good Time Drinkery
500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105
(501) 747-1246
9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend
• Church at Rock Creek
11500 W. 36th St.
(501) 225-8684; klove.com
7 p.m.: K-LOVE Christmas tour, with Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey, Brandon Heath, Tasha Layton & Jon Reddick ($26.78-$49.75)
• The Hall
W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Machine Head ($28)
• Park Plaza
6000 W. Markham St.
(501) 664-4956
11:40 a.m.-1 p.m.: NLR 7th/8th Grade Ensemble; NLR 6th Grade Choir
• Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
• White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: Joshua Ray Walker ($12)
• Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Pamela Hopkins, Susan Erwin Prowse
CLARKSVILLE
• The Wrecked Canoe
1100 E. Main St.
(479) 754-0092
6 p.m.: Porter Wilson and the Little Big Band Honky Tonk Singalong
EUREKA SPRINGS
• Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FORT SMITH
• Temple Live
200 N. 11th St.
(479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com
8 p.m.: Lee Brice & Scotty McCreery ($49-$69)
HOT SPRINGS
• Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Theater
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
7 p.m.: Patti Savage & the OG Crew -- open mic night featuring 3 Days Reign
• Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
TEXARKANA
• Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
8:30 p.m.: Alex & Liv
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
• Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: Haywood King, DJ Deja Blu
• Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Cory Fontenot
• Fassler Hall
311 E. Capitol Ave.
(501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
• Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: St. Leroy and the Martyrs
• JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: R@ndom
• Park Plaza
12 p.m.: Bigelow Panthers Choir
• Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
9-11:45 p.m.: Ugly Sweater Soiree with The Rodney Block Collective ($15-$100)
• South on Main
1304 Main St.
(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis
• Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Dawson Hollow ($10-$72)
• Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
• White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Modeling, Peach Blush, Salon Blonde, Way Away ($10)
• Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Matt Sammons, Cliff & Susan (late)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
• Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.: Katie Guillen & the Drive, with Billy Ruben & Elevated Enzymes
• Spectator's
1012 W. 34th St.
(501) 791-0990
8:30 p.m.: Damn Country Band
• Ton's Place
18814 MacArthur Drive
(501) 851-9987
7-11 p.m.: Steve Crump Band
MAUMELLE
• Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123
9 p.m.: The Nightliners
CABOT
• Jay's Sandbar
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 690-0919
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band
CAMDEN
• Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Roots to Branches
CONWAY
• JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy
• Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8-11:30 p.m.: Greg Ward Band ($5)
• Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock
• TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Akeem Kemp Band
EUREKA SPRINGS
• The Auditorium
36 S. Main St.
(918) 641-4495; theaud.org
7:30 p.m.: Asleep at the Wheel, The Cate Brothers ($45)
• Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: The Shandies
FAYETTEVILLE
• Morano's
2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.
(479) 935-4800
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields' annual birthday celebration
HOT SPRINGS
• Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
Lobby Bar
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
• The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; Chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Mister Lucky
• Central Cabaret & Nightclub
8 p.m.: Fantasy Land: Holiday Magic ($10)
• Crosswalk Bar & Club
2714 Central Ave
(501) 463-9463
6-9 p.m.: Kenny Mann and The Danger Zone
• J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
• Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band
• Vapors Live
315 Park Ave.
(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
7 p.m.: Blane Howard ($20-$40)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
• The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: DuoSonics
MAGNOLIA
• Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: JT Lee
MORRILTON
• Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 E. Broadway St. (aka U.S. 64)
(501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band ($5)
• Whistle Stop Landing Bar and Grill
100 W. Broadway St. (aka U.S. 64)
(501) 215-4976
7 p.m.: Mama Tryde
ROGERS
• TXAR House
300 S. First St.
6-9 p.m.: Monsterboy LIVES
TEXARKANA
• Hopkins Icehouse
301 E. Third St.
(903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com
7:30 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds and the Tombstone Mind
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
• Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: DJ Dooley
• Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Karla Case Band
• The Hall
9 p.m.: Noche de Verano Sin Ti (Celebracion de Bad Bunny) $20-$30
• JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Ed Bowman
• Nexus Coffee & Creative
301 President Clinton Ave., Suite B
(501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com
7 p.m.: Jay Hancock, Tai Nishiuchi, Hemmed in Hollow ($10)
• Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Kody West, Hayefield ($15 advance, $20 day of show)
• River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Nightliners
• South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Second Hand Cannons ($5)
• Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: The Van's eighth (almost) annual Christmas Karaoke ($10)
• Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo
• Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Cavort Usurp, Mismanage, Disregard the Moldy Cheese, Mud Lung
• White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Willi Carlisle, Dylan Earl, Chris Acker ($15)
• Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Matt Sammons, Cliff & Susan (late)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
• Cregeen's Irish Pub
301 Main St.
(501) 376-7468
8-11 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
• Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: Ugly Sweater Xmas party, with Good Foot and Big Red Flag ($10)
SHERWOOD
• AREA 51
6511 Warden Road
(501) 835-5510
9 pm.: Dance Vibe Repeat ($10)
CABOT
• Censored Monkey
7619 John Harden Drive
(501) 241-0921
8 p.m.: GMG Band II, Black Hole Sun
CADDO VALLEY
• Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands
CONWAY
• JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
• Kings Live Music
8-11:30 p.m.: Dueling pianos by TK Cowboy and Layla Rasico ($5)
• Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Arkansas Brothers
• TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde
EUREKA SPRINGS
• Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Anitra Jay
FAYETTEVILLE
• George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
9 p.m.: Boom Kinetic ($15)
HOPE
• Hempstead Hall
2500 S. Main St.
(870) 722-8565; hempsteadhall.com
7 p.m.: Lance Carpenter, Rachel Hale, CJ Solar, Mae Estes
HOT SPRINGS
• Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
The Fountain Room
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores
Lobby Bar
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
• The Big Chill
9 p.m.: Mister Lucky
• Central Cabaret & Nightclub
7 p.m.: Blackstrap
• Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar
6480 Central Ave. (Arkansas 7 South)
(501) 293-1571
7-11 p.m.: East End Band
• Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
2705 Central Ave.
(800)-OAKLAWN; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band
• Splash Wine Bar
325 Ouachita Ave.
(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
7:30-11 p.m.: Bree Rose & Noah Donaho
• Vapors Live
7 p.m.: Fun City Chorus
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
• The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty
MAGNOLIA
• Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet
MENA
• Jerry's Fish Camp
816 DeQueen St.
(479) 385-7569
9 p.m.: Brian Martin's Mess
PINE BLUFF
• Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas
701 S. Main St.
(870) 536-3375; asc701.org
7 p.m.: "Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special" ($20)
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
• Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
• River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: Seven Hollows
• South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson
• Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Albuny, Sin/Punishment, Crying in Public
• White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: Earl & Them ($12)
• Little Rock Zoo
#1 Zoo Drive
(501) 666-2406
5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
FAYETTEVILLE
• George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Joshua Ray Walker ($15-$20)
FORT SMITH
• 906 Lounge
906 Garrison Ave.
(479) 434-4343
5 p.m.: Jonathan Karrant
HOT SPRINGS
• Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
• Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(5o1) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
FORT SMITH
• 906 Lounge
7 p.m.: Jonathan Karrant
EUREKA SPRINGS
• Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
• JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jason Campbell
• Lobby Bar
320 W. Seventh St.
(501) 374-2615
7-9 p.m.: Louis Heard ($20)
• Park Plaza
11 a.m.: Mann Choir
• South on Main
7-9 p.m.: Open mic night with Joey Fanstar; bring your own instrument
• Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
• Bears Den Pizza
235 Farris Road
(501) 328-5556
9 p.m.: Sycamore
• JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Trey Johnson
PARAGOULD
• Collins Theater
120 W. Emerson St.
(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: Collins Community Choir -- A Rhapsody of Christmas ($10)
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
• CALS Ron Robinson Theater
100 River Market Ave.
(501) 320-5715
6:30 p.m.: Third annual Holiday Gospel Jazz Extravaganza ($50)
• Robinson Center Performance Hall
426 W. Markham St.
(501) 244-8800
7 p.m.: The Prophecy Show — The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($59-$89)
• Vino's
6-10 p.m.: The World
• White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Crying Weasel, Funkanites, Dream Baby Dream (benefit; donations)
CABOT
• Fire & Stone
2541 W. Main St.
(501) 843-3337
6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
FAYETTEVILLE
• Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
MORRILTON
• Yesterday's Restaurant
1502 Oak St.
(501) 354-8821
6-8 p.m.: Robby & Jason
PINE BLUFF
• RJ's Sports Grill
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887
8-11 p.m.: Port City Blues Society's blues jam
TICKETS
• Ashley McBryde performs Feb. 25 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $24-$64, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at (870) 444-3007.
• Blue October performs at 8 p.m. April 2 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, $39.95-89.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartscenter.org, the arts center box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.
• Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, with Uncle Kracker, perform at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $39.99-$349.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walton Arts Center box office, at amptickets.com and at (479) 443-5600.
• Walker Hayes, with Ingrid Andress, and BRELAD performs April 21 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $35-$75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
• Caamp, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and The Bangas, Cima Funk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Miko Marks, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper and Willi Carlisle perform May 19-20 at Freshgrass in Bentonville, and early bird tickets, $110-$312, are on sale at themomentary.org and (479) 657-2335.
