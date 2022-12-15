Veteran journalist Blagg dies





Brenda Blagg, a longtime political correspondent, a staunch advocate for the Freedom of Information Act and author of "Political Magic: The Travels, Trials and Triumphs of the Clintons' Arkansas Travelers," a book about Arkansans' roles in the 1992 presidential campaign, died Wednesday.

Her syndicated column, "Between the Lines," ran in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and newspapers statewide until October of this year.

Blagg was 75. She is survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Many honors were bestowed upon Blagg throughout her career. She was a sweepstakes winner of the National Federation of Press Women in the 1980s and was state president of Arkansas Press Women. Blagg also received two recognitions from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, including the Ernie Deane Award and was inducted into the Lemke Journalism Hall of Honor.

The Arkansas Press Association presented her with the FOIA Award in 1995 and again in 2005, the Distinguished Service Award in 2017 and the Golden 50 Service Award in 2018.

Blagg was also well known for her portrayal of Letitia Mae Stufflebeam, "Aunt Titty," in the Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show, which she helped start in the early 1970s.

Arrangements for funeral or memorial services have not yet been announced.

See Blagg perform as Letitia Mae Stufflebeam at: nwaonline.com/1216blagg/