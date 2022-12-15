Western Arkansas district forms River Valley group to nominate members for executive committee for budget planning

FORT SMITH -- The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District's board has taken the first step in determining who will help craft the organization's budget going forward.

The board voted to form a nominating committee at its meeting Wednesday. The committee will be responsible for recommending district board members to serve on the district's executive committee for 2023-24, along with those who will serve in officer positions such as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.

Sasha Grist, district executive director, said the committee's main function will be to recommend the organization's budget to the full board for approval. They may also handle other matters that may arise, such as special projects.

Grist said the nominating committee will have recommendations for the board to consider at its March 15 meeting.

The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District is an organization providing information, support and services concerning a variety of fields to those in Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Polk, Scott and Sebastian counties. This includes community and economic development, workforce development, transportation improvement, 911 emergency services and geographic information system/utility mapping.

The nominating committee will include Daniel Rogers, Paris mayor and chairman of the board; Gary Baxter, Mulberry mayor; Polk County Judge Brandon Ellison; and Franklin County Judge Rickey Bowman, in addition to former Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders and Rusty Myers of Crawford County.

Baxter said he considers being on the nominating committee an important job. He said he believes the executive committee needs to have people who have a heart for regional economic development.

Ashley Garris, assistant executive director/director of economic development for the district, said the executive committee is meant to have 13 members. However, the most recent iteration has 12 due to one of the members resigning.

Rogers stressed the importance of executive committee members being able to attend group meetings. He asked board members to inform him and Grist if they do or don't want to be on the executive committee, as well as if they would like to be an officer.

"We really went through this year, and attendance is big on being on the executive committee," Rogers said. "I know some of your cities and communities and counties, you have more obligations than others, so if you cannot attend, then please consider not being on the executive committee, but if you can, let us know if you want to do that."