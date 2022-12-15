WH board notes students’ success

Secondary students in the White Hall School District were recognized for extracurricular success during Tuesday's regular School Board meeting.

Students earned medals from the Region 4 STAR Event on Nov. 17 in Sheridan.

Logan Guynn won gold for advocacy; Emma Glover received silver in sports nutrition; Emily Scarbrough won silver in promote-and-publicize; Addyson Kennedy received silver in entrepreneurship; Bella Moltz took silver in career investigation; and Jarlissa Johnson earned bronze in nutrition and wellness.

Allie Rushing and Virginia Smart also participated.

Guynn is an eighth-grader in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. If she is elected in March, she will serve as Arkansas FCCLA state officer for the 2023-24 school year.

Presently she is Region 4 vice-president of public relations alongside region president Emma Ratliff, a freshman.

The gold and silver winners will compete in the state event April 5 in Hot Springs.

White Hall swept the stock market game competitions, beating all teams in southeast Arkansas. Winning teams include:

High school: Coaches Marybeth Passmore and Tiffany Evans; members Nathan Alam, Alfredo Acosta, Justin Nicholson, Tristan Gates, Christian Fugate.

Middle school: Coach Robbie Stewart; members Jaxon Bahreini, Chris Barfield, Sucheatra Khiev, Brandon Nguyen, Jaquez Lewis.

Hardin Elementary: Coach Passmore; members Caden Dunlap, Melody McCorvy, Dalton Oldner, J.J. Dillon and Michael Osburn.

The Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative staged a chess tournament in November, and students in gifted and talented education won both the grades 5-6 and grades 2-4 divisions, beating teams from East End, Stuttgart, Pine Bluff and Sheridan.

Top individuals include: from Taylor Elementary, Easton Cummings, Geoffrey Gallinero and Anna Vy. They competed among 106 students in the upper elementary division and 93 in the lower elementary division.

Top scholastic state player William Donham won the ARESC high school chess tournament and was named MVP of the Bryant tournament.

Peyton McDaniel was the top-scoring chess player on the junior high level.

White Hall's quiz bowl team placed second in the fall ARESC competition. Marlee Wall from Gandy Elementary and Jayce Green from Taylor Elementary were the highest scoring team members.

Boardsmanship

Superintendent Gary Williams presented board member James Welden with a lapel pin for attaining at least 25 hours of ASBA training credit.

Welden was honored as school boards were acknowledged during the Arkansas School Boards Association fall regional meeting earlier this month.

Personnel moves

The WHSD hired Miriam Torres as a special education paraprofessional and April Haynes as a district payroll/benefits bookkeeper.

High school math teacher Jodi McNulty and high school science teacher Chrystola Gates turned in letters of resignation.

McNulty's resignation will take effect June 1, and Gates' is effective June 30.

In-school suspension coordinator Cameron McCaskill and physical education/duty aide Julie Bell resigned, with Shane Harp stepping down from his morning bus driver duties.