‘Aftersun’: Portraying 50 shades of grief

In many ways the art of storytelling resides in the manner in which narrative information is imparted: A junky big studio film will spell everything out in obtrusive, dull exposition dumps -- or, worse, in lame, obvious dialogue that seems about as natural as a 3D printed box of Ho Ho's; an arthouse film will parse its material through more obscure (and, sometimes, inexplicable) means, encouraging the audience to focus tightly on the details in order to glean what's happening and why.

In first time feature director Charlotte Wells' wonderful debut, "Aftersun," there is an exceedingly fine line between "artful" and "willfully esoteric," one the Scottish-born, New York-based writer/director had to consider very carefully, lest her deeply felt father/daughter drama become too concealed for an audience to find.

The result of her meticulous work is a small but devastating treatise on grief and memory, quietly absorbing, and emotionally rich. Essentially, the film is set with a framework of the present, where Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall), a now-grown female filmmaker looks back at a holiday on the Turkish coast she had with her father, Calum (Paul Mescal) the summer she turned 11 (Sophie played winningly as a child by Frankie Corio). In small part, the film is a coming-of-age story, but much more potently, an interlocution of grief, cut out of bits and pieces of scattered memory.

The 35-year-old director spoke with us via zoom from the A24 offices on a variety of subjects, including the film's discreet storytelling style, the power of the cello, and developing the film's most beguiling metaphor, with an old classic song, stripped to the bone.

Let's start with the screenplay. I know it went through a lot of permutations along the way. I'm curious about the initial idea you had, and how it metamorphosed from where you started to where it ended up.

The initial idea was very much just a young father and daughter, easily mistaken for siblings, partners in crime, at holiday somewhere in the Mediterranean. That was the seat of it, and in many ways the heart of the relationship remained unchanged, but I think in those early iterations, it was a bit more conventionally structured and narrative. It's interesting to think about how story, character, and place evolved over the course of writing, but ultimately I realized I was interested in the idea of two people having a really warm, fun, joyous shared experience together, and more complicated individual experiences when they were apart, and that those two things were not mutually exclusive.

Your imparting of information in the movie is so subtle, almost subliminal at times, which is an incredibly tricky thing to pull off.

The subtlety is difficult, it's a really fine line to walk. It is too subtle for some people, still. I think that's just having the time to refine what information is in the script, and how you parse it out over the course of the film. There's a lot of experimentation. For me, all you need to know about these characters is in the film. It was certainly on the page, captured to varying degrees of success in production. The first time we screened it, with family and friends screening, halfway through the edit, we had no idea how legible it would be -- and how legible Calum would be. Sophie, there's no problem there, it's a fairly conventional coming-of-age arc. Calum was always the problem. Problem on the page, problem in shooting, problem in the edit. As a room, collectively, every single detail was read, which was very reassuring. But individually, people picked up on different things, and I think that's what's been so interesting to discover in sharing the film, is there are different paths through it to reach, hopefully, a similar feeling at the end. I think the subtlety is necessary to create this breadth of feeling. I think there's an openness in that, and a space for an audience to bring their own experiences to it. That is something I've learned as a byproduct of how I make films: My aversion to certain types of exposition creates this space.

I wanted to ask you about your use of metaphor in the film, specifically the rave. With the strobe effect you use for those scenes, it seemed to sort of replicate the kinds of flashes of memory of a given moment in time. The idea of it being so fleeting and hard to get a hold of, it's just like a burst of effect.

I don't know that I could have articulated that, but I think you're right about why it works. We actually shot the rave [again] because there were some quote-unquote "problems" with the source footage, but we used the source footage in the end because it was very fragmented and impressionistic and not entirely clear. And there was something about that that was like some expression of raw feeling that it captured. It's strange to think if we'd captured it a different way on set, it might have felt like the film could never possibly work. But I think what you said is right, it's exactly that thing: You see a flash of something, and there are these ellipses until you see what comes next, and you're forced to fill in that space for yourself. But I think the rave is also a reflection of me writing the film ... a bringing of myself onto the page in a way I didn't intend to do but it felt impossible to avoid, by product of the journey of discovering what the film was truly about. I think it was always going to end where it did, the script. I don't think there was ever going to be a version that was that other thing. I think that was just the process I needed to go through to arrive at what it was, or what it became.

While we're at the rave, I wanted to talk about your use of "Under Pressure" near the end. It haunted me for weeks after seeing it. You isolate the vocal tracks in a way that was absolutely heartbreaking. Did you have a sense of how it would work?

The genesis of that song is amazing, you have these two geniuses [David Bowie and Freddie Mercury] going very much head to head in the studio. I don't know why I brought it into the [editing room] that night, but I dropped it onto the temp score that we were using, and it just worked. It never is on its own, it's just that the master fades into those isolated vocals and then the score takes over. And when we replaced the temp track, and created the score, [composer] Oliver Coates and I, it was so hard, I ended up making this insane diagram of where I wanted the tracks to converge, and where I wanted them to move away from each other, over the story we built in the last section visually in the rave. And that accommodated this moment where I said "There's this moment where Freddie Mercury has this amazing vocal slide, and I just feel it's there we should meet," and he walked to the back of the room, opened his cello case and met it in the most literal fashion. It's my favorite moment when I watch the film, hearing his cello take over from the Freddie Mercury vocal. It took a long time to figure out, but it wasn't intended to use that music. I actually don't think it works that well as a diegetic piece for when they arrive at the hotel. It's kind of an odd choice, but it does unquestionably work -- or we felt it did -- once the rave was pulled in, and you forget it's something a bit awkward in the scene before.

My interpretation of the film is, I think, largely based on my own experience as a single dad with a teen daughter and facing a significant medical situation. I felt very confident as I was watching your film that I understood where Calum was coming from, that there was this hidden thing he didn't want to say to her, but I've read other interpretations that are entirely different. I don't expect you to answer this question, exactly, but I'm curious what you would say about these differing interpretations, which actually very much change how one feels about the characters.

This speaks to exactly what I just said. I like that there's space for you to inform your conclusion with your own experiences, and that matters to how you experience the film. It was necessary for me to go into this with crystal clarity on everything. You can't choose to be subtle about something if you don't know what you're being subtle about. And so, I have what I perceive to be the character and his backstory, and exactly what happens after the trip, but as to exactly what happens, yeah, I'm OK with that. This film is an articulation of grief, you know, and I think that grief is the result of a loss shortly after this holiday, and so the interpretation I have a harder time with is more a growing apart, a gradual separation between them and the present day. Because I think that changes what my intention was at the end -- to pre-empt you making me clarify that -- which is that the love between them and all that he gave her endures beyond the loss. I think if they just grew apart, or he just steps out of her life but is alive, that complicates that a little bit. But if that is a meaningful read for somebody, and they still connect with the film, then I'm not going to diminish their experience of watching it. That space is there.

As long as we get to that endpoint where we feel what we feel. The grief, in any event, still comes through.

There are different types of grief. It is about a loss. It's a loss when somebody leaves your life, in whatever fashion that is. It's about feeling; it's not about facts. So, as long as the feeling is felt, that is what I was looking to express. I've read people describe the film as an "experience" and that is satisfying.