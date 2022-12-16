Charlotte Wells' brilliant debut feature "Aftersun" feels handcrafted out of jagged shards of memory, a patchwork of snippets and metaphor pasted into an informal collage of grief. Utilizing the compelling alchemy of cinema, the film seeks to come to terms with the mysteries of devastation, almost without saying a word.

Primarily, the narrative is centered on a holiday trip to a Turkish resort in the mid-'90s, taken by a young father, Calum (Paul Mescal), and his 11-year-old daughter, Sophie (Frankie Corio), as partially relayed by the home movies they both shot on Calum's video recorder. In those lo-fi, hand-held shots, the camera swoops around, capturing the loose mood of the pair, as they go about the business of their end-of-summer holiday. There is also the sense of these old tapes being viewed and edited as we watch -- the images suddenly freezing, as if paused, stuttering forward and back, the faint reflection of another figure watching the screen -- before we plunge back into the regular scene work that fleshes out their experience.

Throughout the film, there is this sense of presence outside of the frame, the artist hovering over her work, the child, now grown, attempting to work through her sorrow in a way that conveys the depth of devastation she's describing. As failed as it might have been as a film, Stephen Daldry's adaptation of Dave Eggers' "Extremely Loud and Unbearably Close" had an element of this kind: The extolling upon an unmanageable tragedy, and the ways in which we are forced to parse our pain into other forms -- a song, maybe, a dance, a scent, or an image -- that feels more pure to the actual experience than any of our words can capture. Emotion at its most primal, verbally inexpressible, and reduced to naked, unfiltered feeling.

The film works in these subtly obscure ways, revealing slowly the context of the memories, such that even the most basic trivialities of the father/daughter interactions -- he teasing her about her "giant head," she, cackling about his dance moves -- carry a significance. There is a reason, after all, why this particular stretch of time continues to haunt the protagonist, and the film feels very much as if this is her way of addressing those ghosts.

The film hints at its subtext in ways both moving and precise: In a long shot on their first, jet-lagged night at the hotel, past the sleeping Sophie, we see Calum outside on the balcony, smoking and swaying to an unheard beat, isolated in the darkness, and from behind the sliding glass door. The camera holds on him for a long moment, his back to us, as if to suggest he's nearly as impenetrable to us as he is to his young daughter, whose rhythmic breathing we hear in the background. Later on, Calum confesses to a dive instructor he can't picture himself at 40, "To be honest," he says, "I'm surprised I made it to 30."

In these flashbacks, we see the pair spending time at the pool (distant paragliders in the background, as another recurring motif), or the hotel sauna, or scuba diving off a boat, having their meals at outdoor tables, wandering around the grounds of the resort, playing pool, and goofing on each other. Information about their circumstances comes in small, tiny bits -- we learn Calum, having left Scotland for London a while back, had an idea of opening a cafe, but that has been deferred; that he's taken up Tai Chi, and that, despite her mom splitting with him, he's still enthusiastic about her happiness, In more subtle ways, we also begin to grasp the situation behind this particular trip, why it would stand out to the adult Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall), now partnered with a woman in New York, and parenting a young baby herself, the way it does.

We only see this version of adult Sophie in fleeting glimpses, and mostly in flash-strobed moments in a darkened nightclub rave, Wells' (incredibly adept) metaphor for the obscured flashes of memory we get to hang onto in our lives. Much of the film's potency comes from the director's extraordinary feel for image and sound, to form a deeply felt language of grief. Near the end, back in this metaphoric nightclub, the film's soundtrack isolates the vocal tracks from the crescendo of David Bowie and Queen's classic "Under Pressure," the emotional upper registers of Freddie Mercury and Bowie made somehow more eerie, ethereal and evocative in isolation, with only the gentle cello of composer Oliver Coates under it, like the sobbing of a small child from an empty, sound-proofed closet.

Wells' extraordinary film shows just enough without telling anything directly, an incredibly powerful way to register anguish and loss, and to display how much we will still never know about the people we love dearest. "You can talk to me about anything," Calum says to Sophie at one point, as they sit on a diving platform off a Mediterranean beach. "Promise me you'll talk to me about it."

But as we all know, it's the things that remain inexpressible that will go on to devastate us the most.