OHIO VALLEY WOMEN

ALABAMA 69, UALR 44

A four-point second-quarter effort doomed the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Thursday evening at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., as Alabama handed the Trojans their seventh defeat in nine games this season.

Freshman Karly Weathers and senior Brittany Davis led the Crimson Tide with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while Faith Lee posted 16 of her own for visiting UALR (2-7).

The Trojans forced 21 turnovers but were outrebounded 41-26, and Alabama (8-2) shot 24 of 51 from the field with nine three-pointers on 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Crimson Tide grabbed control with a 16-2 run over the first 7:24 of the second quarter and led by 20-plus points for the entirety of the second half.