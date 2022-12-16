American Legion seeks volunteers to help place wreaths on veterans’ graves in Siloam Springs on Saturday

SILOAM SPRINGS -- American Legion Siloam Post 29 will host Christmas Honors on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Christmas Honors, held annually in December, is an event during which volunteers put wreaths on the graves of veterans, Post Commander Jerry Cavness said.

Wreath assembly will take place beginning at 3 p.m. today at First Christian Church, according to a flyer from the American Legion.

Family time will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday to allow families of deceased veterans to lay wreaths on their loved one's grave site, the flyer states.

A public ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Following the program attendees will be asked to lay wreaths at all remaining veterans headstones, according to the flyer.

Wreath pickup and storage will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 7. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Cavness at 479-228-3561 or Stuart Reeves at 479-228-4404.