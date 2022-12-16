Annual Gillett supper planned

The 79th annual Gillett Coon Supper, sponsored by the Gillett Farmers and Businessmen's Club, will be held Jan. 14 at the Gillett School Gymnasium. The doors will open and the meal will be served at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The menu will be coon, baby-back ribs, brisket, rice, sweet potatoes and cake. Tickets are $30, according to a news release from Chad Philipp, president of the Gillett Farmers and Businessmen's Club.

"The Gillett Coon Supper is the first and one of the largest events of its type held at the beginning of each New Year. Many national, state, and local politicians, and people from all over Arkansas and surrounding states will attend this event. There will be recognition of the high school seniors from the Gillett area. Coon Supper T-shirts will be available again this year," according to the release.

The Gillett Farmers and Businessmen's Club is a nonprofit and nonpolitical club.

"The club helps with efforts such as summer programs, school programs, an educational endowment fund, athletic and scholastic awards, and community service," according to the release.

"For several years now the club has awarded the Gillett Farmers and Businessmen's Scholarship to two to four graduating seniors from the Gillett area. Each student received a $1,000 a year scholarship that is renewable for four years.

The club continues to use all proceeds from the Coon Supper to fund these scholarships and we will award two more scholarships to seniors graduating in 2023," according to the release.

For ticket information, contact Larry Bauer, (870) 548-2859 or (870) 830-4002, or write to P.O. Box 577, Gillett, AR, 72055. For program information contact Chad Philipp at (870) 509-0413 or (870) 548-2228.