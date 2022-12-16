Appeals court reverses child porn conviction of Rison man for bathroom videos

The conviction of a Rison man on federal child pornography production charges was reversed Thursday by a three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis after the panel decided the evidence presented at trial did not fit the criminal charges filed.

Matthew Caleb McCoy, 31, of Rison, was convicted on June 30, 2021, on two counts of production of child pornography following a three-day trial. That December, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. sentenced McCoy to serve 171/2 years in prison.

McCoy argued on appeal that the videos used to convict him did not show "sexually explicit conduct," a point he also raised in a motion for judgment of acquittal that was denied by Marshall, who nonetheless noted that the motion was "a close case on the facts."

The indictment focused on two secretly recorded videos of M.B., a family member who was 15 at the time the videos were recorded, before and after she took a shower in McCoy's master bathroom. At McCoy's trial, the girl testified that he had directed her to use the master bathroom to shower in after she discovered the bathtub in a guest bathroom was full of children's toys.

The indictment alleged McCoy used M.B. to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing two videos of such conduct.

In 2019, a grand jury charged McCoy with two counts of production of child pornography in connection with nude images of the girl that a detective found on flash drives at McCoy's house. The indictment, which was handed up Feb. 5, 2019, said the photos of the girl were taken on or about Oct. 15, 2017.

According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2018, McCoy's then-wife, Holly McCoy, sought a protection order from the Saline County Circuit Court after she said her husband had pointed a pistol at her while she was holding her 1-year-old son. Three days later, Holly McCoy met with Benton police to report that when a family member was trying to repair a bathroom vent in a guest bathroom in her home, he discovered a video camera hidden underneath the vent cover.

A search of the home turned up a number of places where hidden cameras had been installed, including audio speaker boxes fitted to hold a camera. McCoy's wife told police that there had once been speakers in the living room and in the master bathroom.

While reviewing a flash drive belonging to Matthew McCoy, police discovered nude images of female family members and others, including two videos of a 15-year-old girl -- one as she was using the bathroom and then standing in front of the bathroom mirror nude and another of her drying herself off in the master bathroom -- which Holly McCoy told detectives would have been taken in October 2017.

Court documents show that Matthew McCoy was arrested Jan. 11, 2019, on a warrant and was released five days later into the custody of a man living in New Edinburg, in Cleveland County, with orders to have no contact with the girl or his wife or any of his wife's family members. His bond was revoked the following March after McCoy admitted to four attempts to talk to his wife by phone on March 16, asking her during one call if she was going to report him to the authorities.

At the trial, McCoy's defense attorney, Christophe Tarver with the federal public defenders office in Little Rock, argued that McCoy had placed surveillance cameras in various locations throughout the couple's home -- including the master bathroom and guest bathroom -- because he suspected his wife of having an affair. It was that placement of cameras, Tarver said, that had inadvertently captured M.B. in the shower.

"I'm not here to tell you that this isn't a serious offense. It is," Tarver said at the trial. "[But] mere nudity is not child pornography."

Tarver repeatedly challenged attempts to place still images of other women, including McCoy's ex-wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and a non-family member into evidence. Those attempts were largely unsuccessful, but enabled Tarver to continually challenge prosecutors' argument that it was his client's intent to produce child pornography.

Chief Circuit Judge Lavenski Smith, along with Circuit Judges Jane Kelly and Steven Grasz, concluded that the behavior depicted in the videos did not rise to the level of "actual ... lascivious exhibition," of genitalia required by the statute, saying in the opinion that "mere nudity" is not sufficient to justify conviction under the statute.

According to the reversal, authored by Grasz, the government's argument that "M.B.'s innocent acts of undressing and taking a shower on the videos are lascivious because of McCoy's intent for them to be sexual" could not meet the standard for conviction because "the statute does not ask whether the videos were intended to appeal to the defendant's particular sexual interest.

"Instead," Grasz continued, "the inquiry is whether the videos, on their face, are of a sexual character," writing that the statute underlying the indictment prohibits a person from using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which Congress had defined as the lascivious exhibition of genitals rather than "mere nudity."

"Applying this statute to the evidence presented at trial, we conclude no reasonable jury could have found McCoy guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Grasz wrote. "We do not endorse McCoy's behavior but, as with any other case, are constrained by the text of the statute listed in the indictment and our precedent interpreting it. The judgment of the district court is reversed."