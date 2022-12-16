Arkansas food desert working group unveils findings and recommendations

An Arkansas working group on food deserts has recommended the creation of a legislative subcommittee and increasing fiscal support to improve food access.

The Arkansas Governor's Food Desert Working Group, formed earlier this year, held a news conference on Friday to release its report and recommendations.

The group was led by co-chairs Kathy Webb, chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and Kenya Eddings, executive director of the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.

The group's recommendations for the governor and Arkansas General Assembly included supporting food access through methods such as offering tax incentives to grocers who open stores in low-income, low-access areas.

Working group members also recommended that state lawmakers improve access to state food benefit programs.

Municipal officials were encouraged to "develop community-driven, creative models to increase food access" as well.

"While efforts to combat food deserts started long before this year, there's been little success as we continue to see communities across the state lose access to grocery stores," Webb told attendees on Friday.

For the purposes of their report, working group members arrived at the following definition: "A community is a food desert or low-food access location if residents must travel more than one mile in an urban setting or more than 10 miles in a rural setting to obtain a selection of fresh, nutritious food."

