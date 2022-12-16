Arkansas’ November unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

Arkansas’ unemployment rate in November rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.7%, up from 3.6% in October.

The state's civilian labor force shrank by 1,417, a result of 2,292 fewer employed and 875 additional unemployed Arkansans.

The report was produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released Friday by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

“Arkansas’ unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in November, as employment and labor force participation rates continued to decline. Compared to November 2021, there are still 14,947 more employed in the state," Bureau of Labor Statistics Programs Manager Susan Price said.

The U.S. joblessness rate held steady in November at 3.7%.

Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs fell by 5,400 in November to total 1,329,200, and declines were posted in eight major industry sectors.

Losses came in at 2,500 in the leisure and hospitality sector. Losses were reported across all subsectors, with jobs in food services down 1,600.

Manufacturing decreased by 2,100 jobs. Most of the contraction was in durable goods manufacturing at 1,400 jobs.