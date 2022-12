McGehee, circa 1950: Downtown was bustling, and parking spaces were at a premium. Today only the long vacant bank building on the left remains — everything else is gone, lost to fire and the wrecker’s ball. The remaining commerce is a few blocks to the east on U.S. 65 in the once thriving southeastern Arkansas city. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Arkansas Postcard Past

