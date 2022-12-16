Sections
ARKANSAS STATE 79, GRAMBLING STATE 66

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:09 a.m.

SUN BELT WOMEN

Arkansas State kept Grambling State at bay from nearly start to finish Thursday night in Jonesboro, snapping a two-game losing streak and extending its record at First National Bank Arena to 4-1 this season.

Izzy Higginbottom again was the Red Wolves' high scorer, shooting 8 of 18 from the field with 3 three-pointers en route to 19 points, adding 3 rebounds and 5 assists. The Batesville native was joined in double figures by Lauryn Pendleton (13), Mailyn Wilkerson (12) and Melodie Kapinga, but ASU (5-5) was outshot by the visiting Tigers, who finished 28 of 59 from the field.

A 14-4 run spanning the third and fourth quarters stretched the Red Wolves' one-point advantage to 11 -- from 47-46 to to 61-50 -- and Grambling never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

