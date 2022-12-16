Beautiful blue, yet still tedious

It has been 13 years since we last spent any time in Pandora, the magical moon situated somewhere in the Alpha Centauri star system, and the truth is, most of us haven't missed it much.

Sure, James Cameron's original "Avatar" remains the highest grossing film of all time (just a tiny smidge above "Avengers: Endgame"), but for all the cheese it made, it's not as if it became a massive part of the cultural zeitgeist. There are reasons for this. Primarily, the first film was little more than a technology exhibit of what was then absolute cutting-edge CGI, and an "experience" such as theater chains over the country wish would become back into popular consumption.

For a while there, it seemed to herald a new dawn of 3D films -- there was a time, remember, where nearly every big-ticket release had a 3D element patched into it -- but, beyond that bubble, there was scant reflection of the film itself. It was a pretty standard action piece -- an oppressed group of good guys facing a dark, military group of bad ones, with the latter earning their comeuppance, and the good guys prevailing and dancing around a bonfire to celebrate (or, maybe that was the ewoks? It's so hard to remember).

In any event, Cameron had long threatened a series of sequels, but after the first few years, we all got on with our lives and mostly forgot about the film altogether. Now, more than a decade later, we finally have the next chapter in Cameron's tech opus, and I have to say, despite my initial ambivalence, it's a pretty scintillating experience.

Mind you, that is 70% having to do with graphic effects, which are seamlessly astounding -- and let's just state this for the record: If you intend to see the film at all, splurge on the IMAX 3D experience, or else you will miss out on a lot of what actually does make it special -- but, unlike the first film, which played like the sort of demo reel you find ubiquitously playing on the huge flatscreens in Best Buy's TV department, there are at least some story elements that hold, er, water, alongside the effects.

Back on Pandora, our hero, Jake (Sam Worthington), now fully accepted into the Na'vi forest-dwelling society, along with his native wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), has grown his family to include various children. In descending order, eldest, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), a ready warrior; Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), a more hot-headed type, generally less successful at everything than his older brother; Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), the youngest daughter; and, finally, adopted daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver, aged back down to Na'vi teen), progeny of original avatar scientist, Dr. Augustine (also Weaver), who seems very spiritually in touch with the living planet.

Jake has led guerrilla attacks and raids against the capitalist forces still trying to deplete this magical planet of its resources, but when the "Sky People" (military units) return, en force, led by an obsessed, revenge-seeking Na'vi clone of Jake's former CO, Quaritch (Stephen Lang), he feels he needs to extricate his family from their high-forest village, and head somewhere far away where Quaritch and his team of fellow Na'vi-enhanced forces can't find them.

Jake packs up his clan and heads out, via giant flying bird-creatures, to the coastal region of Metkayina (sort of like Fiji, but without any tourist traps). There, he meets with that clan's tribal leader, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), and his fierce wife, Ronal (Kate Winslet, a long way from the steerage deck), and implores them to let his family join them as a safe harbor, of sorts, from the terrifying forces chasing after them.

Given little choice, by virtue of the stringent honor-code of tribal chieftains, Tonowari and Ronal reluctantly agree to incorporating the new family, even though, as forest people, they have zero skills needed to flourish in the water (the Metkayina are a lighter shade of aqua blue, by contrast to their deeper blue cousins, with ridged forearms, and stout tails for better swimming).

As the family becomes indoctrinated in the oceanic ways of the Metkayinans, Quaritch and his team eventually track them down anyway, and hitch a ride on a giant whaling ship captained by a merciless capitalist named Scoresby (Brendan Cowell), who patrols the open sea in order to butcher and harvest Tulkun -- think highly intelligent, blue whale-like creatures -- for a small amount of chemical in their brains that reduces human aging.

Eventually, there is, of course, a final clash on land and sea, pitting Jake, his family, and the Metkayina (who hate the whalers), against Quaritch, his crew of fake Na'vi, Scoresby, and his cutthroat band of killers, with things left just open-ended enough for future sequels (of which several are planned, apparently).

Needless to say, Jake's plan to protect his family utterly fails, but not before further endangering his original tribe of forest people (he conveniently assumes Quaritch and his team will leave them alone, in order to pursue him), and, of course, the peaceful Metkayina, who appear to have little to no strife before Jake's rag-tag party arrives.

To be fair, Cameron, who wrote the script along with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, does at least partially account for Jake's idiocy: Ronal, in particular, is against the idea from the start, and rightfully blames him when things start to predictably go awry, but this being a family-adventure action flick, even one with effects as wondrous as these are, this particular plot element doesn't go terribly far. Cameron adds certain plot conveniences to accommodate his storyline better, but can't quite dispel the idea that Jake's entirely self-serving actions resulted in a vastly worse situation for an entire colony of Na'vi.

In fact, for a film that runs very nearly 200 minutes long, there might be an hour's worth of story involved. There's a mostly winning subplot between Lo'ak and a wounded, ostracized Tulkun, involving the synergies of their respective outcasting, but not terribly much else beyond YA-style flirting innuendo, and an enormous amount of screentime devoted to characters swimming around in the vibrant ocean.

Which pretty much sums up the film's raison d'etre: A narrative excuse to fully utilize Cameron's wondrous motion-capture tech to create amazingly believable looking worlds, and creatures, populating it in spectacular, vibrant detail. As with the first film, a great deal of its extended running time is spent in thrall to the sublime environs of the world -- in this case, primarily underwater.

You can certainly see where Cameron was going with this: Oceans have been one of his personal fascinations since "The Abyss," back in 1989, and this film gives him license to spend long stretches of time under the shimmering waves, following the characters, especially Tsireya, who has a special affinity for the collective consciousness of the "great mother" that binds all life together.

There are even callbacks to Cameron's best-known water film (the one with the iceberg), with water flooding through deck chambers, and characters spilling down the corridors in a blind panic. Also, included, a cheeky "Jaws" homage (which gives the sense of just how overwhelmingly anxiety provoking that film might have been in immersive 3D (and, no, "Jaws 3: 3D" definitely doesn't count).

So, summing up, if you decide to (oh, lord) take the splash, as it were, be prepared for an arduous, though captivating, journey. Cameron's desire for ever-more sequels for this franchise would seem to suggest a far stronger narrative thread than actually exists, at least to this point (I daresay you will not be losing sleep over whether Tsireya actually gets together with her big crush between now and the next release), but as long as Cameron is able to fully take advantage of the world-building effects he has pioneered, there will be plenty to look at, if nothing else.