Blackhawks take 4A-1 Conference opener

PEA RIDGE — Ben Wheeler had to be a spectator last season for Pea Ridge after transferring from neighboring Bentonville.

This season all eyes are on the 6-foot-6 junior, and for good reason. Wheeler and the Blackhawks are off to a flying start to the season after Thursday night’s 49-23 home win against Gentry in the 4A-1 Conference opener.

Wheeler scored a game-high 16 points and showed off a growing perimeter game with three 3-pointers that fueled the Blackhawks (9-4, 1-0). The length Wheeler brings to the middle of the Pea Ridge defense had a big impact on the defensive end as well, said Blackhawks coach Trent Loyd.

“I thought this was one of our better games defensively,” said Loyd. “We did a good job of flying around. But we have to do a better job once we get our stops at the other end. I felt like we forced some things early after we guarded really well. We’ve got to be better decision-makers in transition. But defensively, very proud of that effort.”

The Blackhawks traded blows with Gentry (3-6, 0-1) early in what looked like it could be a high-scoring game. Gentry hit four 3-pointers in the opening quarter with Hayden Henry and Addison Taylor each knocking down a pair of shots from deep.

Pea Ridge countered with Wheeler hitting a pair of threes and throwing down a dunk in transition to take an 18-14 lead at the end of the quarter when Zion Whitmore nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Whitmore, a sophomore, scored on back-to-back possessions to start the second quarter for Pea Ridge, but it was the Blackhawks’ defense that dominated the game for the next three quarters.

Gentry scored just seven points over the next two-plus quarters and scored just one point in the second quarter and two in the fourth.

Wheeler said sitting out last season was difficult, getting to play only in the junior varsity games after the transfer.

“It was frustrating, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “But it was also good because I got to see what a good team plays like every day playing with these guys. I loved the chemistry they had. So to be on the team and part of this program, I think really impacts the way that I play now. I’m glad at the way it turned out.”

Whitmore finished with 9 points for the Blackhawks and Josh Turner added 7.

Taylor finished with 8 for Gentry.

GIRLS

GENTRY 57, PEA RIDGE 28

The Lady Pioneers turned up the defensive intensity and rolled to a mercy-rule win in the 4A-1 Conference opener.

Alyssa McCarty scored a game-high 21 points for Gentry (8-3, 1-0). Shelby Still scored 17 for the Lady Pioneers, who have won five of their past six games. Gentry knocked down seven 3-pointers in the game.

Pea Ridge (8-5, 0-1) got seven points each from McKenzie Stites and Leah Telgemeier. The Lady Blackhawks will travel to Farmington next Tuesday to take on the Lady Cardinals. Gentry will host Prairie Grove on Tuesday. Both games tip off at 6 p.m.