Blue our minds





It has been more than a decade since audiences last visited the Na'vion Pandora, but James Cameron has been hammering away at a sequel. His project survived a $400 million budget, covid, Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, and a slew of memes and criticism about a sequel not everyone asked for.

For weeks leading up to the release, Cameron has been talking a big game, promising a handful of other sequels that all depend on a successful box office for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

And, sure enough, the 68-year-old director -- who helmed such hits as "Titanic" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" -- learned from his mistakes with an initial dull entry into this franchise and delivered one of the best films of 2022.

The film picks up years after the 2009 "Avatar," revealing that most of the humans (or "sky people") left Pandora following their military defeat by the Na'vi, led by Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Now one of the blue people full time, having left his human life behind, Jake builds a family, with two sons and a daughter.

Sigourney Weaver's character, Dr. Grace Augustine, died in the first film. But her Na'vi body stayed alive in a liquid tank, attended to by a few human scientists allowed to remain on Pandora because they sided with the indigenous tribes. That body somehow gave birth to a daughter, Kiri, also played by Weaver. With no other parents, Jake adopts Kiri into his own family.

And, because the family isn't quite complete, they also semi-adopt the now-grown human child of the original film's antagonist, Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). The boy's name is Spider (Jack Champion).

For a while, things are peaceful, until Earth forces return with more firepower and torch a large section of Pandora's jungle, building a new city. Jake leads the Na'vi again in guerilla warfare, striking targets and proving a formidable foe. His sons also fight, along with his wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

But the humans have a new weapon. Whereas the planet defended itself against them last time, the very environment coming alive to fight the people, now Marines return in Na'vi bodies of their own, grown from scratch. Leading them? A resurrected Quaritch, again played by Lang. This time, he is blue all the time, along with his fellow Marines. So the planet sees them as indigenous people and allows them to move around easier and bring the offense against Jake.

After a close call involving his kids, Jake decides to take his family and retreat across the ocean, seeking sanctuary with a group of sea-dwelling Na'vi entirely different from the forest tribe Jake's kids and wife were born into.

Leaving his fighting life behind, Jake begs the tribe leader Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) to grant his family sanctuary. Reluctantly, the tribe accepts them and starts teaching the Sulleys how to live in the ocean.

But, of course, Quaritch isn't going to let them go so easily. He eventually gives chase and starts to torch other island tribes, attempting to smoke Jake out.

Quaritch isn't the same cartoon cutout military villain from the original film. He's still the rotten son of a gun willing to use violence to get what he wants. But there's a bit more nuance to the character now because he lives in the body of the Na'vi. He eats their food, lives in their world, and even rides their animals.

And, after watching a recording of Neytiri killing his human self in the climax of the first film, the colonel is more vicious in some ways. He holds a grudge against Jake and Neytiri. He wants to hurt the children of the heroes that dealt him a fatal blow. And it's within these newfound nuances and renewed cruelty that he develops into a truly diabolical villain, one audiences will seethe in rage at as they watch him do everything in his power to hurt the Sulleys.

The colonel isn't the only character Cameron fixed, either. Jake wasn't an interesting protagonist to follow in the original film. He was bland and offered nothing viewers hadn't seen before in "Dances with Wolves," and "Ferngully." He lacked a compelling narrative.

But in "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jake is given a family full of fascinating children, each with their own character arcs. It allows Worthington some breathing room so he can slow down, not being burdened with carrying most of the film on his back. While Jake the chosen hero isn't a captivating character, Jake the father, who will do anything to protect his children, is. Now he has a compelling story.

Ever since the 3+ hour running time was announced, moviegoers balked. That's a long time to sit with blue people. But Cameron needed every minute of that running time developing a wide cast of characters. Kiri ends up being the most interesting of the kids, developing a strong connection with the planet and trying to figure out what kind of purpose her deceased mother left behind.

But there are also a couple of sons, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), each trying to find their own way in the shadow of a father, a military hero who helped lead the Na'vi to victory several times.

On top of all of them, there's a whole new tribe of Metkayina (reef people clan) for the Sulleys to learn how to coexist within. This is a rich world, not just in creatures and environments, but with well-written characters.

It all culminates in an extended climax that'll have everyone on the edge of their seats doing all that they can to keep from screaming at the silver screen.

The film has a couple of flaws, perhaps the biggest being that 3D is still an unnecessary gimmick (especially when we have to wear the glasses for all 3+ hours). The other flaw is, while chasing down Jake's family makes for a driving story, there's not really much reason for Earth's forces to do so once he retreats.

After Jake takes his family and leaves the jungle behind, the military has no logical reason to give chase. He was their biggest obstacle, and the man removes himself to commit to ocean pacifism. But, if they don't hunt him down because revenge is personal, then the movie doesn't happen.

With that said, these are small nitpicks in an otherwise substantial offering that fixes most of the mistakes from its first entry. And, of course, it's beautiful to observe. Cameron spent years of his life creating a fictional world worthy of its own National Geographic documentaries.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" may not deserve to win best picture at the Oscars, but it sure as hell deserves to be among the nominees.

More News None

Courtney’s score: 89

Piers’ score: 79

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Jack Champion, Cliff Curtis

Director: James Cameron

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 3 hours, 12 minutes

Playing theatrically





Na’vi princess Neytiri (a motion capture performance by Zoe Saldana) fights a guerrilla war, alongside her husband and sons, against humans who would colonize her home planet of Pandora in James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.”





