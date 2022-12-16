Boozman, Cotton back annual defense legislation

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' U.S. senators voted Thursday to support a multibillion-dollar defense package, one of Congress' final priorities of the year.

Republican Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton joined colleagues from both parties in supporting the National Defense Authorization Act. The 83-11 vote was a concurrence with the House of Representatives after the House's overwhelming approval of the measure last week.

Congress approves the National Defense Authorization Act annually for covering national defense efforts. This year's measure totals around $858 billion -- $45 billion more than President Joe Biden's requested amount -- and includes investments in water infrastructure projects.

"People don't realize this is, in my opinion, the most significant vote of the year," said Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., the top Republican on the Senate Armed Forces Committee.

"I've said it before -- and I'm not the only one saying it -- the world is more dangerous than I've ever seen it before in my lifetime. Typically, there is bipartisan agreement on this fact, and that's why this bill has gotten done for 61 years in a row, and it is almost always bipartisan."

The legislation's title honors Inhofe, who is retiring at the end of this Congress.

The measure provides service members with a 4.6% pay increase and additional money for basic allowance and housing. It additionally includes $800 million in military assistance for Ukraine amid its war efforts against Russia, as well as a requirement that officials must study possible gaps in oversight and funding.

Cotton's office explained several of the senator's priorities featured in the legislation to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Under the measure, Defense Department contractors must disclose the source of rare earth metals in systems sold to the agency. Cotton's office also highlighted that the legislation authorizes $1 billion for acquiring critical materials for the National Defense Stockpile. The measure additionally requires extensive reporting on revitalizing various missiles and dedicates more than $2 billion for expanding production capacity for weapons, including ammunition manufactured at Arkansas sites such as Highland Industrial Park in East Camden.

Multiple military projects in Arkansas will also receive funding. The Army's Pine Bluff Arsenal will receive $1.8 million for an access control point, and the Army National Guard will get $9.5 million for an automated multipurpose machine gun range at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock.

Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette before voting Thursday evening, Boozman, of Rogers, said the legislation is important for modernizing the U.S. military.

"We're seeing the threats overseas, what's coming out of Ukraine, China, [and] Iran on the verge of going nuclear -- the list goes on and on," he said. "It's really important that we support our military."

The legislation includes expanding financial programs for military spouses and funding for military children with disabilities. The measure requires the Defense Department's education system to submit a report on parents' access to information regarding classes, programs and policies at affiliated schools.

The legislation also includes text covering water infrastructure projects. Congress traditionally updates the Water Resources Development Act every two years to address flood mitigation efforts and waterways.

The measure would provide the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the authority to better address flood management issues in the St. Francis River basin in northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri. Jonesboro and Paragould have been susceptible to rainfall drainage problems because of population growth.

The Corps would also keep at least 80% of fees at recreation sites, and the agency would have incentives for preserving recreational areas and providing recreational opportunities on public lands.

The legislation also creates an inland waterways drainage program to study dredging projects and improve boat navigation. One such project in the program involves the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. According to Boozman's office, parties could seek funding to deepen the channel connecting Oklahoma and Arkansas so boats with larger loads can go down the Arkansas River.

"This is our inland waterways, our ports, our harbors throughout the country. These things aren't glamorous, but they are the underpinning of the country," Boozman said Thursday evening.

"We need to take care of our infrastructure. We need to expand it. That's what allows us to be the great economy that we are."

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee reported the Water Resources Development Act to the Senate floor in May. Boozman serves on the committee.

Senators rejected two amendments preceding the final vote. The Senate voted 47-47 on including legislative text relating to changing the energy permitting process; Boozman and Cotton voted in opposition.

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin had reached a deal with Democratic leaders in July for Congress to consider permitting changes after the vote on the Inflation Reduction Act. The proposal would involve the completion of the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, a 303-mile system capable of transporting natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia once complete. The pipeline is 94% complete, but work has been hampered by court challenges.

Manchin unsuccessfully pushed for the legislation to be part of a stopgap funding measure in September. He pulled the language amid opposition in the Senate and House.

"You cannot be a superpower in the world if you do not have energy independence, and you can't be secured if you don't have energy independence," Manchin said on the Senate floor.

Manchin noted Senate Republicans have backed a similar measure from West Virginia Republican Shelley Moore Capito. Boozman and Cotton are co-sponsors of the Simplify Timelines and Assure Regulatory Transparency Act, which would limit regulation of energy projects while advancing approval of the natural gas pipeline.

"I'm asking for a fair evaluation of a piece of legislation that will not pass through these halls again," Manchin added.

Arkansas' senators did support an amendment allowing service members to reenlist after refusing to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Military services discharged more than 8,000 active-duty troops for not getting the vaccine. Republicans Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas introduced the amendment.

The chamber rejected the amendment in a 40-54 vote.

The legislation does include language removing the vaccination requirement for service members. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin must rescind the mandate within 30 days of the legislation becoming law.

The House approved the defense legislation last Thursday in a 350-80 vote. Arkansas' four members -- Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman -- supported the measure.

The Senate's vote on the defense measure came before the chamber's vote on a continuing resolution funding the federal government through Dec. 23. Lawmakers will return to Washington, D.C., next week to consider an "omnibus" proposal that would keep the government open through next September.