Bulging inventories make stores cancel orders to save space

U.S. retailers have so much extra inventory in stores and warehouses this holiday season that they are telling some suppliers to stop sending them products -- even if items are selling well.

The average amount of inventory held by the 20 biggest public apparel companies in the United States was up 26% to $2.1 billion in the third quarter versus pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to an analysis by consultancy AlixPartners of S&P Capital IQ data.

The figures are not adjusted for inflation, and the average inventory held was up 30% versus the same period last year, according to the analysis.

Executives at brands including VF, the owner of Vans and North Face; Guess; and Hanesbrands have talked in their most recent earnings calls about the pullback from wholesale customers -- whether those are small boutiques or large department stores.

"Many of our wholesale customers had warehouse constraints that limited their ability to take delivery of new product during the quarter," La-Z-Boy Chief Financial Officer Bob Lucian told analysts during a Dec. 1 earnings call.

The buildup of inventory is a consequence of supply-chain problems in 2021 that delayed the arrival of many holiday shipments until the spring, just as rising inflation forced consumers to downshift their spending.

Companies including Target and Walmart said they were canceling orders earlier this year to reduce piles of poor-selling merchandise. Retailers have also increased the breadth and depth of discounts to stoke demand among inflation-shy customers.

Those measures have helped reduce inventory -- but not enough, hence the trend of recent months.

"I've never really seen a time before -- or heard of a time -- when retailers have been cutting back on what sells just because they don't have the space," said Paul Cosaro, CEO of Picnic Time, which sells picnic gear and other home goods. "It's not because of soft sales."

Cosaro and other suppliers say demand has been robust for products when they send items directly to consumers for a retailer, a process known as drop shipping. Retailers have been leaning more on suppliers to handle shipments to avoid holding the inventory or delaying orders, forcing suppliers to store the merchandise.

"The cost of money and capital is on us," said Thomas Nichols, president of Pretika, which manufactures and distributes skin-care devices to retailers. "We've been ordering less, yet we still have high inventory levels."

Nichols said he is producing less to enter 2023 with lower inventory. Storage has become more expensive as U.S. interest rates have gone up and demand for warehouse space has outpaced supply.

"Typically in times of duress, people try to share pain vertically through the supply chain," said David Shiffman, co-head of consumer retail at Solomon Partners, a boutique investment bank.

Retailers have also been grappling with inflation that's at the highest rate in decades amid geopolitical and economic headwinds.

"I haven't seen the confluence of this many obstacles in the path of retailers -- and the challenges that the C-suite is facing -- in three decades," Shiffman added.

Some of the slowdown in orders is strategic, Shiffman said. Companies, particularly those selling fashionable apparel and accessories, "want to make room and secure their orders for spring," he said.

Steve Greenspon, chair of the International Housewares Association, said that in recent weeks, retailers have started to replenish certain items sooner than he had expected, a sign that some constraints might be starting to ease.

He's also CEO of Honey-Can-Do International, which sells home items and other consumer products to retail companies.

Overall, the race to clear goods is good news for shoppers.

"Consumers are going to continue to get phenomenal deals while all of this is going on," Greenspon said. He expects the excess inventory levels in home goods to start diminishing within the next five to six months.

The combination of excess inventory, increased markdowns and cautious consumers is putting pressure on some retailers' profitability.

That's making some companies consider charging consumers for returns as a way to increase revenue, said Melissa Minkow, director of retail strategy at digital consultancy CI&T.

"Return policies got really, really loose as a kind of competitive differentiator over the past few years," she said. "We're seeing a big pullback on that."

Information for this report was contributed by Olivia Rockeman, Brendan Case and Daniela Sirtori-Cortina of Bloomberg News (WPNS).