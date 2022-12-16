Cabe Foundation to give $250,000 for UA facility

The Cabe Foundation is contributing $250,000 to support the naming of a 2,231-square-foot flexible studio space/classroom at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The space on the second floor will be called the C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation Memorial Studio and Classroom In Memory of Horace C. Cabe, C. Louis Cabe and Harold H. Cabe.

"We wanted to support the Anthony Timberlands Center in order to provide a facility to encourage design professionals," Anita Cabe said in a news release from the UA. "It was important to us to honor the memory of Horace C. Cabe, C. Louis Cabe and Harold H. Cabe because they were so instrumental in the timber industry in Southeast Arkansas. This felt like a wonderful way to honor their legacy."

The C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation was founded by Charles Louis Cabe Sr. and Mary Charlotte Cabe.

Charles Louis Cabe Jr. was president of Cabe Land and Timber in Gurdon, where he lived his entire life until his death in 2017. He and his wife of 50 years, Anita Boyce Cabe, have one son, Clay Cabe.

Anita Cabe is on the boards of the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation in Harrison and the Muses Project in Hot Springs. She also was on the Campaign Arkansas Steering Committee for Garvan Woodland Gardens, a 210-acre botanical garden and woodland garden, near Hot Springs National Park in Hot Spring.

Her late husband served as president of the C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation and was a member of the Horace C. Cabe Foundation Board. He served on the boards of First State Bank of Gurdon, Bodcaw Bank of Stamps, Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute and the Sheriffs' Youth Ranch.

The C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation supported the Charles and Anita Cabe Student-Athlete Success Center at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where the couple met.

The Anthony Timberlands Center will serve as home to the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design's graduate program in timber and wood and as an epicenter for multiple timber and wood initiatives.

The education and research center will focus on excellence in wood design, materials innovation, and product diversification to expand the use of wood in design, manufacturing and construction, UA said. The school's existing design-build program and an expanded digital fabrication laboratory will be housed at the Center.

The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center in the university's Art and Design District will include studios, seminar and conference rooms, faculty offices, a small auditorium and a public exhibition space. Construction began in September. The anticipated completion date is fall 2024.