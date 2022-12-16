Central Arkansas Water delays board vote on 10-year package of rate increases until January

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners took no action Thursday on a package of rate increases that would result in progressively higher water bills for the typical customer every year through 2032 after the utility's staff requested a delay.

Commissioners are expected to review a revised version of the rate package for possible adoption at a January meeting.

Officials believe rates will need to more than double over the next 10 years for Central Arkansas Water to address aging infrastructure, add personnel and maintain competitive salaries.

However, utility Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon has said that even after the proposed series of rate increases, Central Arkansas Water's price per gallon in 2032 would remain comparable to what peer utilities charge right now.

Year-over-year increases to Central Arkansas Water's monthly base-use rates and rates based on water consumption as well as a new infrastructure surcharge would all work to drive bills higher.

The additional revenue from the infrastructure fee would fund upgrades to the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant, improvements to Lake Maumelle and construction of a new raw water main 60 inches in diameter from the lake to the treatment plant.

A resolution establishing the rate schedule was originally up for consideration at a meeting of the seven-member board of commissioners Thursday afternoon. The board is made up of four representatives from Little Rock and three from North Little Rock.

During the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Mascagni told board members that the utility had been notified the day before by Rocky Craley, a consultant with the firm Raftelis who has been working with Central Arkansas Water, of an error in the rate model.

Mascagni asked commissioners to review the revised rate schedule before a resolution is brought back to the board.

For his part, Craley was apologetic. His call to Mascagni this week after the error was identified was "one of the most humbling and challenging phone calls" of his career, Craley said.

The rate model understated debt service associated with a certain group of projects projected to be funded via the traditional approach of revenue bonds, Craley said.

When corrected with the revised debt service, "the previous rate plan was insufficient to meet annual expenses and the financial targets that are an important part of the financial plan," he said.

Rate revenue was adjusted to meet those targets, Craley said, resulting in a typical customer's projected monthly bill in 2032 increasing $1.20 over the projection contained in the previous model.

Central Arkansas Water's board gave approval in June for a nearly $158,000 contract with Raftelis for the firm to perform the rate study.

Higher rates would go into effect starting on July 1, 2023. Subsequent increases would take effect Jan. 1, 2024, and January 1 of every year thereafter.

Residential and commercial customers inside Little Rock and North Little Rock on a five-eighths-inch-diameter meter would see their monthly base-use charge increase from $7.85 today to $15.78 by 2032.

The package would break out the current two-tier system of volumetric charges for customers into three tiers.

Customers are charged different rates based on the amount of water used per CCF (hundred cubic feet) per month. At the moment, the first tier goes up to 33 CCF, with water use above the threshold billed to residential customers at a higher rate. (One CCF is equivalent to 748 gallons.)

Under the revised plan, Tier 1 would go up to 5 CCF, Tier 2 would be from 6-15 CCF and Tier 3 would be above 15 CCF. The plan would also combine two categories, "commercial" and "large volume," into a single "commercial" category.

Inside-city residential customers in Tier 1 would see their volume-based rate rise from $1.71 to $3.22 by 2032.

As before, customers inside Little Rock and North Little Rock would be charged at a lower rate compared with those outside the two cities.

The infrastructure surcharge would take effect in 2024. It would start at 50 cents per month for customers on a five-eighths-inch-diameter meter and gradually increase to $4.25 by 2032.

Once the actual costs associated with infrastructure projects are firm, officials might have to adjust the fee, Mascagni told commissioners Thursday.

Language in the rate schedule accounts for possible adjustments to the infrastructure fee, which is expected to roll off once debt tied to the three projects is retired.

Under the rate plan before commissioners, the utility's existing watershed management fee would not increase for the time being. However, commissioners would have the ability to raise the monthly 90-cent fee up to $1.80 for individuals on a five-eighths-inch- or three-fourths-inch-diameter meter.

Earlier this week, the plan drew criticism from Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines, the Ward 5 representative on the city's Board of Directors, who cited a lack of engagement by Central Arkansas Water officials.

At a city board meeting Tuesday, Hines said he would ask his fellow board members during their upcoming Dec. 20 meeting to consider a resolution related to the Central Arkansas Water rate package.

According to a draft of the resolution, Little Rock representatives on the utility's board would be directed to vote against any rate increases pending further discussion with Little Rock and North Little Rock officials.

It would also direct the city attorney to prepare an amendment to the interlocal agreement related to prospective rate increases in the future.

According to Central Arkansas Water spokesman Doug Shackelford, both Little Rock and North Little Rock's city councils would have to vote against the rate package for it not to take effect. The rate increases would also go into effect if one or both governing bodies take no action, Shackelford said this week.