Church News

mHOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., will present a winter revival, "Jesus is the Reason for the Season," Friday through Sunday. The guest evangelist will be April Carey of Patmos World Outreach Ministries of Columbus, Ohio. On Friday and Saturday, prayer begins at 6 p.m. and service at 7 p.m. On Sunday, prayer is at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m., according to a news release.

mLAKESIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1500 S. Olive St., will present its Blue Christmas service of comfort, light, love, and hope in the sanctuary at 3 p.m. Sunday. A reception of hot chocolate and cookies will immediately follow the service. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

mNEW MORNING STAR MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1026 Missouri St., will host the Southeast Arkansas Male Chorus in their 23rd annual concert, "Magnifying The Lord Through Praise," at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The concert is free, but a love offering will be accepted. The chorus is comprised of Christian men throughout southeastern Arkansas. The worship leader is the Rev. Christopher Briggs, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. R.D. Howard Sr. is the pastor of New Morning Star. The Southeast Arkansas Male Chorus was formed in 1999. They have participated in various community events, including singing at local long-term care facilities, providing minor carpentry and painting services for the elderly, and also issuing school supplies to students, a spokesman said. They have provided scholarships to local high school seniors for 17 years.

mSUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host the Christmas Spectacular Concert presented by the Summit Soundz Celebration Band at 6 p.m. Saturday. The program will feature many Christmas favorites including songs from the movie: "Polar Express." A mash-up medley of 30 familiar tunes entitled: "Christmas In A Nutshell" will be presented using themes from the Nutcracker Suite. The concert is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Sam Gibson, a New Community deacon. The pastor/apostle in Patrick Lockett.

mNEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will open its food pantry at noon today. The food will be given away on a first come, first served basis in a drive-thru event. Participants are asked to bring a picture ID and stay in their vehicles as the staff brings food to them, according to a news release.

mST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Saturday from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food will be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

mHOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., will open its pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone. New clients must bring their ID or driver's license as well as a bill showing their address and name. Returning clients will only need to bring their ID. There are no exceptions, according to a news release.

