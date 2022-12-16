The nation in brief: City officials quit where condo collapsed

City officials quit where condo collapsed

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- The town manager, police chief and assistant town manager resigned this week in the South Florida community where 98 people died last year in a beachfront condominium collapse.

Officials in Surfside offered no explanation Thursday for the departures of Town Manager Andrew Hyatt, Police Chief Rogelio Torres and Assistant Town Manager Jason Greene.

"All departments continue Town business as usual," a news release said.

Public Works Director Hector Gomez was appointed acting town manager, and Police Capt. John Healy was named interim police chief.

The community of 6,000 drew international attention after the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South. The federal agency investigating the collapse hasn't yet released conclusions.

The enclave just north of Miami Beach is a mix of older homes and condos such as the collapsed tower, built decades ago for middle-class people. Newly built condos recently have drawn wealthier residents.

Trump sues over papers' Pulitzer Prizes

Former President Donald Trump reportedly has filed a lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board, claiming the committee defamed him by honoring The New York Times and Washington Post for their reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and by refusing to retract those awards.

Trump's lawsuit was viewed by Fox News, according to Mediaite. It alleges that "key assertions and premises of the Russia Collusion Hoax" crucial to both papers' 2018 reporting were debunked by the Mueller report and congressional investigations.

Special counsel Robert Mueller told Congress in July 2019 that his nearly two-year investigation did not explore allegations of collusion, and there was not evidence "sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy."

He also said Trump was not "exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed," while making clear his team did not have the power to indict Trump.

No charges were filed against Trump, who was impeached over separate issues in 2019 and 2021.

The Pulitzer Prize Board addressed Trump's grievance in July by saying two independent reviews concluded that "no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes."

Iowa mom guilty in riot; son starts trial

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a charge of entering a restricted building.

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but instead pleaded guilty to the charge of entering the Capitol. A trial went ahead for her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, who is charged with entering the Capitol and assaulting police officers.

Prosecutors dropped other charges against Deborah Sandoval as part of her plea agreement, which recommends a sentence between probation and six months in prison.

Court documents included texts Deborah Sandoval sent in December 2021 in which she said she would go to Washington. She said "we will be forced into civil war," claiming that "China has infiltrated our government thru Biden and they are waiting to attack."

N.J. guardsman dies in mall accident

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A man who was serving in the Air National Guard died after he fell while snowboarding at a ski park inside a New Jersey mall, officials and family members said.

Peter Mathews, 24, of Bay Shore on New York's Long Island, fell Dec. 8 as he snowboarded at the Big Snow American Dream in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, his family told Newsday.

Mathews fell backward, hit his head and was knocked unconscious and had trouble breathing, his sister, Sarah Mathews, told the newspaper.

After CPR was performed, Mathews was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, his sister said.

Mathews was an airman first class in the Maryland Air National Guard, which he joined in 2020. He had hoped to become a commercial airline pilot, Sarah Mathews said.

Mathews was wearing a helmet and other safety gear and had no underlying health problems that his family was aware of, his sister said.

Beno Varghese, a friend who was with Mathews, told Newsday that he suffered what at first looked like a routine fall. "I saw him on the ground. I ran up and he was already unconscious," Varghese said.

Varghese said he and other friends gathered in a circle and prayed as medical personnel tried to keep Mathews alive.

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Galabiehs of the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron said Mathews was recently awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal for his accomplishments during exercises in Europe.

"If you had a chance to talk to him, you knew instantly he had a remarkable future and was destined for greatness," Galabiehs said.



