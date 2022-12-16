Agency cancels meeting

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas won't host a monthly Caregivers/Alzheimer's Support Group Zoom meeting Dec. 19.

If anyone has a concern or needs to talk, they should call the Arkansas Alzheimer's Support Hot line 24/7 at 1-800-689-6090 or the agency from Dec. 19-22 from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. at (870) 543-6300, according to a news release from Carolyn Ferguson.

UAPB to break ground on $33M complex

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host a ceremonial groundbreaking on the $33 million Student Engagement Center.

The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at the STEM Building, 1530 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive.

The approximately 62,000-square foot facility will house several spaces, including the Student Success Center, a counseling center, career services, infirmary, computer lab, recreational and study spaces, fitness center, eateries, and a 1,200-seat auditorium.

The new center will be located at 15 Watson Blvd, according to a news release.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at YouTube.com/UAPBTelevision.

ARDOT to break ground on I-69

Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 on the next phase of construction for the Interstate 69 Corridor.

The event takes place at ARDOT's Desha County Area Maintenance Headquarters at McGehee.

Members of the Arkansas Highway Commission, ARDOT staff and local leadership will attend, according to a news release.

"Designated by the United States Department of Transportation as a Corridor of the Future, this federally recognized highway will be invaluable to future freight movement across the United States.

When complete, Interstate 69 will span over 2,600 miles from Laredo, Texas, to Port Huron, Michigan," according to the release.

Small craft advisory issued on river

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a small craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas.

Heavy rainfall in Oklahoma and Arkansas resulted in Arkansas River flows exceeding 70,000 cubic feet per second at Ozark and Dardanelle, according to a news release.

Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil.